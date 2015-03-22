How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Dayton Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The evening game in the East is No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Dayton.

Oklahoma was one of seven teams that represented the Big 12 in this year’s NCAA Tournament. After receiving a selection committee bid, the Sooners defeated No. 14 Albany in the Round of 64. Oklahoma will matchup against the known sleeper team – Dayton – in the round of 32.

And Dayton is at it again. A year ago, the Flyers played the role of the sleeper team. As the No. 11 seed, Dayton delivered upsets to No. 6 Ohio State, No. 3 Syracuse and No. 10 Harvard to advance to the Elite Eight. So far in the tournament, the Flyers are looking to possibly make that run again as they have knocked off Boise State in the First Four and then delivered an upset to No. 6 Providence in the round of 64.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb and Evan Washburn.

The winner between Oklahoma and Dayton will move on to face the winner of No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Michigan State in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Friday, March 27.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Oklahoma vs. Dayton online and on mobile:

Watch Oklahoma-Dayton Online

Watch Oklahoma-Dayton on Mobile