How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicks off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. It’s 16 games that will determine which teams will survive another week and move on to the Sweet 16. The nightcap in the West is No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Arkansas.

It’s been an up-and-down year for North Carolina. The Tar Heels got off to a bit of a rough start – going 6-3 before finding a renewed spark mid-way through the season to go 11-1 and then closing out the regular season 4-6. In February, UNC also coped with the loss of Dean Smith, who was UNC Head Coach Roy Williams’ mentor and former coach. Williams and his Tar Heels squad finished runners-up behind Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament.

In the round of 64, North Carolina slipped by No. 13 Harvard, 67-65, and posts an overall 25-11 record heading into the round of 32 against Arkansas.

Arkansas finished out a strong regular season in a tough conference – the SEC. The Razorbacks posted a 26-8 overall record, 13-5 record in the SEC and loss in the SEC Championship Game to the No. 1 – and only unbeaten team – Kentucky. The Razorbacks opened their NCAA Tournament play against No. 12 Wofford. It was a close game, but Arkansas came out victorious 56-53.

The game starts at 8:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TNT. The announcers for the game will be Brian Anderson, Steve Smith and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between North Carolina and Arkansas will move on to face the winner of No. 6 Xavier and No. 14 Georgia State in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas online and on mobile:

Watch North Carolina-Arkansas Online

Watch North Carolina-Arkansas on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.