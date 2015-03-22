How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon Live Stream Online

After two days of madness – literally – the round of 32 kicked off Saturday, March 21 in various arenas nationwide. The first eight teams going to the Sweet 16 have punched their tickets and by the end of the day, the other eight will be decided. The evening game in the West is a matchup from a year ago – Wisconsin vs. Oregon.

No. 1 Wisconsin is still in pursuit of exceeding last year’s Final Four run. After claiming the Big Ten regular season and conference championship, the Badgers earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance. The Badgers knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 86-72, in the round of 64 and will face-off against No. 8 Oregon on Sunday, March 22.

Last year, the Ducks played two rounds before being dismissed by Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. This year Oregon made it to the dance by a selection committee bid. The Ducks bypassed No. 9 Oklahoma State in their first round of play and are 26-9 (13-5) heading in to the round of 32.

The game starts at 7:45 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Lewis Johnson.

The winner between Wisconsin and Oregon will move on to face No. 4 North Carolina in the Sweet 16. That game will take place on Thursday, March 26.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon online and on mobile:

Watch Wisconsin-Oregon Online

Watch Wisconsin-Oregon on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.