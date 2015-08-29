Jameill Showers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Don’t count out Jameill Showers.

There are plenty of reasons why you should. He’s an undrafted rookie who was forced to transfer colleges after losing out on the starting job at Texas A&M. Now, he’s fighting for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster as the team’s fourth-string quarterback.

Sure, there are plenty of reasons to count Showers out. That doesn’t mean you should. This is a guy who is willing to spend one series throwing deep pass routes before suiting up for special teams work and is ready to run the ball on just about any offensive snap. He’s doing whatever he can to make this team and his versatility on the field has captured the attention of Cowboys coaches.

Here’s what you need to know about the Texas native:

1. Showers Signed With the Cowboys as an Undrafted Free Agent in May

After graduating from UTEP earlier this year, Showers went undrafted by NFL teams but ultimately landed with the Dallas Cowboys in May.

Former UTEP QB Jameill Showers signs a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys! #NFLDraft — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) May 2, 2015

Although he didn’t get the phone call on draft weekend, Showers had impressed the scouts during his pre-draft workouts, including the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and pro-days at both UTEP and Texas A&M.

2. He Is Trying to Make the Team – Possibly on Special Teams

The Dallas Cowboys don’t normally carry four quarterbacks. Until last year, the Cowboys didn’t normally carry three quarterbacks. But Dustin Vaughan was good and Dallas wanted to reward him for that. The same could be said for Showers, whose performance during camp and the presesaon might be enough to warrant a spot on the roster.

Although that spot may not be under center.

Showers has been working on the Dallas special teams unit throughout the preseason and even recorded a tackle during punt coverage against the San Francisco 49ers. He told The Dallas Morning News:

I’m a quarterback first but anything the team asks me to do, I’m more than willing to do. Especially a player in my position. I wasn’t drafted in the first round. I have to earn my position on the team.

Tackling isn’t a completely foreign concept to Showers who played some defense at Killen Shoemaker High School. Still, it’s been a few years. That’s only fueled Shower’s fire even more though. He’s anxious to prove himself and has been working on all four aspects of special teams from kickoff and punt returns to coverage. Hey, whatever gets him on the team.

3. Showers Transferred to UTEP After 12 Games at Texas A&M

The Alpine, Texas native originally began his college career at Texas A&M, playing in 11 games for the Aggies from 2011-12. He went 31-for-49 through the air for 359 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman and added 76 more passing yards as a sophomore.

Why the drop-off? Some other guy showed up. Johnny Manziel.

Showers lost his job to the freshman phenom and opted to transfer to the University of Texas-El Paso, with two years of eligibility remaining, instead of simply sitting on the sidelines. In 2013, as a junior, Showers made seven starts and racked up 1,263 yards and 11 touchdown passes with just four interceptions. As a senior, Showers started all 13 games and recorded 1,858 passing yards for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

4. He Has a Masters Degree

It’s not just about football for Showers. The versatile player has also proved to be a worker in the classroom as well.

He earned his undergraduate degree in 2013 from Texas A&M before working on his master’s degree in Leadership Studies during his two seasons at UTEP.

5. Showers Is a Versatile Pocket Passer With Solid Run Ability

During week two of the preseason, against the San Diego Chargers, TV play-by-play announcer Bill Jones compared Showers to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilason. It’s difficult to com up with a better compliment and while it may seem like a stretch to compare an undrafted quarterback from UTEP to a Super Bowl winner, it’s actually kind of true.

Showers looked comfortable in the pocket against the Chargers and despite a late-game interception against the San Francisco 49ers, he’s the only Dallas quarterback to throw for a touchdown this preseason. In 28 attempts the fourth-stringer has racked up 120 yards. He’s also got some serious mobility.

At 6-foot-1 and 230-pounds, Showers is the smallest of the four Dallas quarterbacks but that seems to benefit his game. He can move and he’s not afraid to. In two games, he’s rushed four times for 37 yards, including a long of 15. That’s good enough for second on the team.

