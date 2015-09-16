Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 2 Wide Receivers

Editor’s note: Sign up with DraftKings here and enter the free $100K fantasy football contest for Week 2 of the NFL season. The winner takes home $10,000.
Dez is done.
For now, at least. Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant broke a bone in his foot and is out 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery.
It’s an absolute blow to the Cowboys and quarterback Tony Romo. And to fantasy teams, of course, as Bryant has shown to be one of the top producers at the position.
Dallas will be working out receivers, but for now, the main beneficiaries from Bryant’s absence will be tight end Jason Witten and wideouts Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley.
Williams has shown a knack for getting in the end zone in his young career, but is he ready to take on No. 1 WR role? Is Beasley? Don’t expect Bryant stats, but Romo has made relative unknowns fantasy relevant in the past.
And Week 2’s matchup against the porous Eagles just might be the time to sneak Williams and/or Beasley into your lineups.
Each week I’ll be posting fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defenses/special teams. Bookmark our fantasy football rankings 2015 page to keep up-to-date on the latest projections and rankings so you know you who to start and who to sit.
Keep reading for our Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 2:
1. Julio Jones, Falcons, at Giants
2. Antonio Brown, Steelers, vs. 49ers
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, vs. Falcons
4. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, at Chiefs
5. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chargers
6. Calvin Johnson, Lions, at Vikings
7. Randall Cobb, Packers, vs. Seahawks
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Panthers
9. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, at Chiefs
10. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, vs. Cowboys
11. Brandin Cooks, Saints, vs. Buccaneers
12. Keenan Allen, Chargers, at Bengals
13. Alshon Jeffery, Bears, vs. Cardinals
14. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, vs. Broncos
15. Julian Edelman, Patriots, at Bills
16. Brandon Marshall, Jets, at Colts
17. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, at Saints
18. John Brown, Cardinals, at Bears
19. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, at Jaguars
20. Golden Tate, Lions, at Vikings
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders, vs. Ravens
22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Jets
23. Steve Smith, Ravens, at Raiders
24. Torrey Smith, 49ers, at Steelers
25. Roddy White, Falcons, at Giants
26. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, at Eagles
27. Mike Wallace, Vikings, vs. Lions
28. Marques Colston, Saints, vs. Buccaneers
29. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, at Bears
30. Andre Johnson, Colts, vs. Jets
31. Davante Adams, Packers, vs. Seahawks
32. Kendall Wright, Titans, at Browns
33. Michael Floyd, Cardinals, at Bears
34. Percy Harvin, Bills, vs. Patriots
35. Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks, at Packers
36. Stevie Johnson, Chargers, at Bengals
37. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, vs. Dolphins
38. Eric Decker, Jets, at Colts
39. Sammy Watkins, Bills, vs. Patriots
40. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, at Steelers
41. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, at Packers
42. Markus Wheaton, Steelers, vs. 49ers
43. Rishard Matthews, Dolphins, at Jaguars
44. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, vs. Rams
45. Brandon Coleman, Saints, vs. Buccaneers
46. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, vs. Cowboys
47. Cole Beasley, Cowboys, at Eagles
48. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Jets
49. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, vs. Ravens
50. Cecil Shorts, Texans, at Panthers