Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 2 Wide Receivers

Dez is done.

For now, at least. Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant broke a bone in his foot and is out 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery.

It’s an absolute blow to the Cowboys and quarterback Tony Romo. And to fantasy teams, of course, as Bryant has shown to be one of the top producers at the position.

Dallas will be working out receivers, but for now, the main beneficiaries from Bryant’s absence will be tight end Jason Witten and wideouts Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley.

Williams has shown a knack for getting in the end zone in his young career, but is he ready to take on No. 1 WR role? Is Beasley? Don’t expect Bryant stats, but Romo has made relative unknowns fantasy relevant in the past.

And Week 2’s matchup against the porous Eagles just might be the time to sneak Williams and/or Beasley into your lineups.

Keep reading for our Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 2:

Keep reading for our Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 2:

1. Julio Jones, Falcons, at Giants

2. Antonio Brown, Steelers, vs. 49ers

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, vs. Falcons

4. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, at Chiefs

5. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chargers

6. Calvin Johnson, Lions, at Vikings

7. Randall Cobb, Packers, vs. Seahawks

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Panthers

9. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, at Chiefs

10. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, vs. Cowboys

11. Brandin Cooks, Saints, vs. Buccaneers

12. Keenan Allen, Chargers, at Bengals

13. Alshon Jeffery, Bears, vs. Cardinals

14. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, vs. Broncos

15. Julian Edelman, Patriots, at Bills

16. Brandon Marshall, Jets, at Colts

17. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, at Saints

18. John Brown, Cardinals, at Bears

19. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins, at Jaguars

20. Golden Tate, Lions, at Vikings

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders, vs. Ravens

22. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Jets

23. Steve Smith, Ravens, at Raiders

24. Torrey Smith, 49ers, at Steelers

25. Roddy White, Falcons, at Giants

26. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, at Eagles

27. Mike Wallace, Vikings, vs. Lions

28. Marques Colston, Saints, vs. Buccaneers

29. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, at Bears

30. Andre Johnson, Colts, vs. Jets

31. Davante Adams, Packers, vs. Seahawks

32. Kendall Wright, Titans, at Browns

33. Michael Floyd, Cardinals, at Bears

34. Percy Harvin, Bills, vs. Patriots

35. Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks, at Packers

36. Stevie Johnson, Chargers, at Bengals

37. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, vs. Dolphins

38. Eric Decker, Jets, at Colts

39. Sammy Watkins, Bills, vs. Patriots

40. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, at Steelers

41. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, at Packers

42. Markus Wheaton, Steelers, vs. 49ers

43. Rishard Matthews, Dolphins, at Jaguars

44. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, vs. Rams

45. Brandon Coleman, Saints, vs. Buccaneers

46. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, vs. Cowboys

47. Cole Beasley, Cowboys, at Eagles

48. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Jets

49. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, vs. Ravens

50. Cecil Shorts, Texans, at Panthers

