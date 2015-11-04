Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: Running Backs Week 9 NFL

The injury bug bit the running backs hard in Week 8.

The Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell will miss the remainder of the season with MCL and PCL injuries, while the Bears’ Matt Forte is expected to miss some time with what is believed to be a sprained MCL.

It’s unfortunate, but injuries are part of the game. So who is next in line for Pittsburgh and Chicago? Let’s take a look:

Jeremy Langford, Bears — Forte’s injury isn’t considered long-term, but he’s likely doubtful for Week 9 at San Diego. The Chargers have been one of the easiest teams to run against, so Langford might make his mark in the fantasy world right away. How long he’ll be relevant, though? Obviously it all depends on Forte’s recovery. After the Chargers, the next two weeks get tougher — at the Rams and home vs. Denver, both top 10 rush defenses.

DeAngelo Williams, Steelers — When Bell was out for the first 2 games of the season (suspension), Williams crushed it, rushing for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. He didn’t get many touches when Bell returned, but when Bell left the game in Week 8, Williams stood out once again. Bell is out for the season, so Williams is going to see most of the carries, making him a weekly must-start in Pittsburgh’s potentially high-powered offense.

Bye weeks: Cardinals, Lions, Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks and Texans

Here are my top 40 running back rankings for Week 9:

1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons, at 49ers

2. Todd Gurley, Rams, at Vikings

3. Adrian Peterson, Vikings, vs. Rams

4. Chris Ivory, Jets, vs. Jaguars

5. LeSean McCoy, Bills, vs. Dolphins

6. Mark Ingram, Saints, vs. Titans

7. DeMarco Murray, Eagles, at Cowboys

8. Latavius Murray, Raiders, at Steelers

9. Doug Martin, Buccaneers, vs. Giants

10. DeAngelo Williams, Steelers, vs. Raiders

11. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers, vs. Packers

12. Jeremy Hill, Bengals, vs. Browns

13. Lamar Miller, Dolphins, at Bills (questionable)

14. Eddie Lacy, Packers, at Panthers

15. Jeremy Langford, Bears, at Chargers

16. Frank Gore, Colts, vs. Broncos

17. C.J. Anderson, Broncos, at Colts

18. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars, at Jets

19. Dion Lewis, Patriots, vs. Redskins

20. Melvin Gordon, Chargers, vs. Bears

21. Giovani Bernard, Bengals, vs. Browns

22. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots, vs. Redskins

23. Darren McFadden, Cowboys, vs. Eagles

24. Danny Woodhead, Chargers, vs. Bears

25. Antonio Andrews, Titans, at Saints

26. Ronnie Hillman, Broncos, at Colts

27. Ryan Mathews, Eagles, at Cowboys

28. Rashad Jennings, Giants, at Buccaneers

29. Kendall Gaskins, 49ers, vs. Falcons

30. Duke Johnson, Browns, at Bengals

31. Alfred Morris, Redskins, at Patriots

32. Charles Sims, Buccaneers, vs. Giants

33. Isaiah Crowell, Browns, at Bengals

34. James Starks, Packers, at Panthers

35. C.J. Spiller, Saints, vs. Titans

36. Dexter McCluster, Titans, at Saints

37. Tevin Coleman, Falcons, at 49ers

38. Darren Sproles, Eagles, at Cowboys

39. Matt Jones, Redskins, at Patriots

40. Karlos Williams, Bills, vs. Dolphins