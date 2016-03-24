WWE WrestleMania 32 Preview: Matches & Predictions

It’s been a long and arduous road for wrestling fans as we’ve made our way to WWE WrestleMania. This year’s Royal Rumble, Fastlane and the newly introduced Roadblock built up much of the anticipation for this year’s extravaganza.

Now that April 3 is much closer, the WrestleMania 32 card has been stacked with as many marquee bouts as possible. Roman Reigns will look for redemption and fight to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion again as he takes on Triple H. Shane McMahon has returned to take control of RAW from The Authority. All he has to do is take on The Undertaker in the most dangerous match of all – Hell in a Cell. Brock Lesnar will engage in an all-out war with the crazed Dean Ambrose in a No Holds Barred Street Fight. Those three bouts and more are set to make this ‘Mania one for the ages.

We’re here to break down all the matches and our predictions for each one’s winners/losers. Let’s break down WrestleMania 32 and see who we think is going to make history at the show of all shows.

The 3rd Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (20-man Battle Royal for the André the Giant Memorial Trophy)

Predictions & Winner: So here’s the lineup of Superstars who have thrown their name into the hat for this match:

– Heath Slater

– Curtis Axel

– Adam Rose

– Bo Dallas

– Big Show

– Kane

– Tyler Breeze

– Mark Henry

– Jack Swagger

– Fandango

– Damien Sandow

– Darren Young

– Konnor

– Viktor

– Goldust

– R-Truth

Hmmmmmmmmmmmm…this cast of characters looks like a mix of bums who always eat the loss on WWE Main Event and the extra tall/weighty guys who might have have a chance at winning. If you ask us, we think a surprise entrant is going to shock the world and claim the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Don’t be shocked if Cesaro pops back up and becomes the 1st Superstar to become a 2-time winner of this new WrestleMania staple. His first trophy was unmercifully destroyed, so we think WWE’s gonna throw him a bone and award him with a brand new one.

The Total Divas (Brie Bella, Paige, Natalya, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie) vs. B.A.D. & Blonde (Naomi, Tamina, Lana, Emma and Summer Rae) (10-Diva Tag Team Match)

Predictions & Winners: Give us a quick second…we’re looking for a reason to care about this match. *10 seconds later* Welp! Sorry but we truly don’t give a damn. We’re just gonna flip a coin on this one. Heads for The Total Divas, Tails for B.A.D. & Blonde. *flips coin* Looks like it’s Heads. Team Total Divas for the win.

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder vs. Sin Cara vs. The Miz vs. Stardust (7-man Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Predictions & Winner: KO-Mania, huh? This match exemplifies that moniker quite nicely. We thought Owens and Zayn were going to continue their longstanding rivalry in a singles match here, but Stephanie McMahon chose to include a ladder and some extra bodies. Judging by the names tied to this match, we can already tell how this is all going to go down. Ziggler, Cara and Ryder will pull off the more jaw dropping maneuvers (with the aid of ladders, of course). The Miz and Stardust will play their roles as the sneaky entrants in the match who try to get the come behind victory. Owens and Zayn will brawl with the other men involved, but we should all expect to witness both rivals tear into each other when the chance arises. As a matter of fact, we think the match’s closing moments will come down to those two men. Our gut tells us Zayn will be the one to ascend the ladder and become the new IC Champion. After ‘Mania, Owens and Zayn will engage in an intense feud for months to come.

Charlotte (c) (with Ric Flair) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Divas Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The ladies who’ve graduated from NXT to the main roster are going to show what they’re truly capable of at ‘Mania 32. Charlotte will defend her Divas Championship against a pair of Divas who’ve had enough of her and her Hall of Fame father. Entrance wise, don’t be surprised to see Banks come out with Snoop Dogg (he’s her cousin, after all). Lynch and Banks will work together to get the upper hand on Charlotte…at first. But like all triple threat matches, alliances will break and all three competitors will end up brawling at once. There’s a very good chance that Ric Flair will get involved like he always does when he sees his daughter in trouble. As this match reaches it conclusion, we expect that prediction to come true and lead into Charlotte winning by nefarious means (again). Charlotte will exit ‘Mania 32 as Divas Champion, but we know she’s gonna have to keep dealing with Banks and Lynch in the coming months.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. The League of Nations (King Barrett, Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio and Rusev)

Predictions & Winners: We’re gonna see some Booty’O’s at WrestleMania. We never thought we’d say such a thing. Woods, Kingston and Big E have been riding high as the WWE Tag Team Champions. Plus they’ve had a lot of fun at the expense of Sheamus and his international rogues gallery. The League of Nations haven’t found The New Day’s disparaging skits about them very funny, which is why they’ve taken every opportunity to beat them down. This three vs. four man tag team match is going to be pure mayhem. The League of Nations will control most of this bout since they have one extra man on their team. But we know The New Day will reach deep into their well of positivity and give their foes a tough battle. But we think the numbers advantage will prove to be too much to handle for The New Day. The League of Nations will grab victory by the horns at WrestleMania 32.

Kalisto (c) vs. Ryback (WWE United States Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Ryback is right back to being pissed off again. Plus he’s ditched the cool RVD-like attire for a much simpler in-ring look. He’s set his sights on the current WWE United States Champion, the exciting luchador known as Kalisto. Kalisto is going to be pitted against his biggest challenge yet and try to keep his title away from the angry brute. Kalisto will make good use of his agility, sharp leg kicks and high-flying arsenal to take Ryback off his feet. And Ryback will use his power to ground Kalisto and further weaken him as the match goes on. Kalisto is full of heart and vigor, but those traits will be all for naught against Ryback. We’re going to leave this title match with a new champion. And that new champ will be THE Ryback.

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

Predictions & Winner: Both these men have put on an awesome series of matches thus far. Styles has gotten the better of Y2J on two occasions, while Jericho has only managed to nab one victory over the “Phenomenal One.” Jericho is quite peeved over the fact that Styles has gotten more fanfare than a legend such as himself, which is why he turned on Styles and took a turn for the heel side once again. Styles and Jericho will butt heads (one last time, we think) at the Granddaddy of ’em All. We already know this is going to be the best match within the entire Styles/Y2J series. Since this is Styles’ first ‘Mania appearance, we feel like he’ll be walking out with his first ‘Mania victory. We see Styles targeting whoever’s holding the US Championship for his next feud after this show concludes.

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley)

Predictions & Winners: We’re still kind of shocked at the fact that The Dudley Boyz have said “EFF IT!” to the usage of tables. Plus they’ve reverted back to their heelish ways and crapped all over the fans. Their main beef is with The Usos, a team who’s had enough of Buh Buh Ray and D’Von’s constant trash talking about them and their family lineage. At ‘Mania 32, both teams will get involved in a straight up tag team contest. We envision this match being a fun yet short affair. Somehow, someway, The Dudley Boyz will employ some dirty tactics to catch both twins off guard and steal the win. But after the final bell rings, we expect The Usos to get the last laugh. They’ll grab some tables, lay The Dudley Boyz atop them and splash through both men with full force. The Dudleyz will win this match, but Those Usos will go home happy.

Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (No Holds Barred Street Fight)

Predictions & Winner: Remember how brutal Mick Foley vs. Edge from ‘Mania 22 turned out to be? This No Holds Barred Street Fight will undoubtably match the extreme violence that past match gave us all. Ambrose is known for his crazed personality and penchant for fighting till his last breath. And Lesnar has and always will be a mountain of a man who’s far too difficult to defeat. With weapons involved, Ambrose will manage to get some type of advantage over Paul Heyman’s beast. Lesnar will use his “Suplex City” moveset to punish Ambrose for several moments throughout this fight. But Ambrose won’t go down so easily. He’ll use everything (steel chairs, kendo sticks and Foley’s “gift”) to make Lesnar bleed and writhe in pain. Oh and someone’s totally going through the announce table. We’re going out on a limb here with our prediction, but we think Ambrose will shock the world and find a way to beat Lesnar.

Shane McMahon vs. The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell Match; if Shane wins, he will get control of Raw. If The Undertaker loses, he will be barred from competing at WrestleMania ever again)

Predictions & Winner: Shane O’Mac’s return was shocking, to say the least. And he’s come back to wrest control from The Authority be requesting he be the one to run RAW. All he has to do is find a way to pin The Undertaker in a match he’s known for excelling in – Hell in a Cell. If Shane manages to win, he’ll get his wish granted and “The Deadman” will never get to wrestle at ‘Mania ever again. But if The Undertaker emerges victorious, Shane’s dreams of running RAW will burn to ashes. We all know Shane’s a madman who’s willing to risk it all to claim the 1-2-3. He’s going to take it to his much larger opponent and utilize all types of weaponry to keep “The Phenom” at bay. ‘Taker will punish Shane from time to time though, which will make Shane’s chances of winning appear slim. We know Vince and Stephanie will get involved, but ‘Taker will ignore their aid and force them out of the match. We think Shane will end up finding a way to bring The Undertaker down amidst all that chaos. Shane will get the win and hand The Undertaker his second loss within his WrestleMania record column.

Triple H (c) vs. Roman Reigns (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Roman Reigns is back at WrestleMania to once again fight for WWE’s most prized championship. The man who took it from him and the 2016 Royal Rumble winner Triple H stands in his way. Both Superstars have torn into each other for several months and now they’ll settle their issues on the biggest stage of ’em all. This will start out as a straight up match, but both men’s emotions will take over and turn this match into a more heated affair. The referee is totally gonna bite the dust here, which means we can all expect to see HHH smash Reigns with his trusty sledgehammer. But this won’t be enough to take Reigns out of the game (all pun intended). Reigns will fight back with everything he has and tear into HHH. There’s gonna be some huge surprise occurring here (a run-in from The Rock, perhaps?). We can feel it in our bones. Expect plenty of shenanigans to take place, which will lead into Reigns leaving WrestleMania 32 as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

