Super Bowl 52 Odds: Final Four Edition

Getty

Four teams remain in the NFL season, and we’re just three weeks away from crowning a champion. The middle of the pack was gutted last week, as two of the favorites take on two of the biggest underdogs for Super Bowl tickets.

Super Bowl 52 Winner Odds (Via 5Dimes):

New England Patriots -102

Minnesota Vikings +230

Philadelphia Eagles +582

Jacksonville Jaguars +735

Last week, both the Eagles and Jaguars were priced higher than +1000. You won’t get those odds in the final four, as the Patriots are officially favored to win the Super Bowl. The Vikings, who would be playing in their home stadium, are a great pick at +230 if you expect them to get by the Eagles.

Jacksonville is in the AFC Championship for only the second time in franchise history, and their a 7.5-point underdog at New England. Even if the Jaguars can slow down Tom Brady, it’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots handle Leonard Fournette and the Jaguars offense. Brady has roasted the Jaguars in his career, throwing 17 touchdowns with a 7-0 record.

The Patriots were relatively free of injury concerns this postseason, until Rex Burkhead gashed Tom Brady’s hand earlier in the week. Brady received stitches in his hand and will wear a glove for the AFC Championship, something he does not have confidence in doing.

“Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit. It didn’t go too well. I think it’s better without,” Brady said during an interview earlier this season.

The Vikings were one play from the end of their season, but now they are just one game from the Super Bowl. Nick Foles and the Eagles stand in their way, in a battle of the two top defenses in the NFC. The Eagles and Vikings finished 1-2 respectively in run defense, and both will look to capitalize on the mistakes of their opponents backup quarterback on Sunday.

The Eagles, who were Super Bowl favorites as recently as November, were +1300 before last week’s win over the Falcons. The Eagles defense was smothering in that outing, shutting out the Falcons in the second half.

Philadelphia’s immediate future depends on Nick Foles, who has done a good job of playing mistake-free football. In his three full starts this season, Foles has seven touchdowns to only one interception. Foles could have a nice game against a vulnerable Vikings secondary that was torched by Drew Brees for three scores last week.

In addition to picking the winner, there are also props available on the exact Super Bowl matchup. “New England Beats Minnesota” is the favorite at +264 over at 5Dimes, while “Philadelphia Beats Jacksonville” is the big underdog at +1607.

Super Bowl 52 will kick off Sunday, February 4th at 6 p.m. Eastern.