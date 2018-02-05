Nick Foles’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Nick Foles, the triumphant quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, who led the team to dramatic Super Bowl victory, is a millionaire at the age of 29.

However, Foles, who hails from Austin, Texas, almost certainly is poorer than his parents, which is not true of many, if not most, NFL stars. After his excellent performance against the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl – in which the QB even scored a touchdown pass, Foles’ net worth is only sure to grow.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Foles Is Worth At Least $6 Million

Nick Foles is a wealthy man by virtue of his Philadelphia Eagles contract and salary alone, although he also played for other NFL teams (he made millions with the St. Louis Rams), as he is nearing 30 years of age. The Richest puts Foles’ net worth at around $6 million.

The total cost over five years of the Eagles contract for Foles was $27.5 million, with a $3 million signing bonus. “Foles will have pocketed $12.6 million total for two years’ work,” notes Express.

By some accounts, his career earnings in the NFL have reached $20 million, and, of course, he’s far more valuable now that he’s the Super Bowl MVP. Foles’ Eagles contract also included another $5 million in incentives and up to $6 million more for 2018 if he hits certain markers.

2. Foles’ Parents Sold A Line of Restaurants for Millions

Lots of smiles in Nick Foles’ hometown of Austin, watching at a restaurant with Larry Foles (his dad) business connections, thanks to @Foss_Sports @Cover3Dining , Matt & Doug. They’re now rooting for fellow Westlake grad, Drew Brees, to make it an all Austin QB NFC title game. pic.twitter.com/C8sOBSVCMY — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 14, 2018

Larry and Melissa Foles, Nick Foles’ parents, live in Austin, Texas, and they run a line of restaurants. Indeed, Nick’s father is a successful entrepreneur and he is is a “self-made millionaire.”

According to Bloomberg, “Foles is the Founder and Owner of Eddie V’s Restaurants, Inc. Mr. Foles has also taken an active role in numerous professional and community organizations and continues to reside in Austin, TX overseeing the Eddie V’s restaurants.”

Foles has opened restaurants throughout the United States, according to Bloomberg, which says he has “nearly 40 years of experience to the opening of Wildfish Seafood Grille. Mr. Foles co-owned and operates three successful restaurant concepts, in distinct markets, including Scottsdale, Arizona, Southern California, and Austin, Texas.”

In 2011, Eddie V’s was sold to another restaurant group (which runs the popular Olive Garden chain) for $59 million.

Austin Monthly notes, “Nick’s father Larry Foles is the founder of Eddie V’s Edgewater Grille and has co-owned other restaurants in Austin and other major cities. He helped develop Z’Tejas Southwestern Grille with Paul Fleming and still resides in Austin with his wife, Melissa.”

3. Nick Foles Doesn’t Seem Motivated By Money

Although he’s certainly got a lot of it, Nick Foles seems more motivated by family and faith than he is by materialism. He’s spoken openly about wanting to be a pastor after he finishes his football career, and he wears religion on his sleeve. Foles has frequently spoken about the importance of his religious faith. On Twitter, Foles’ profile reads, “Believer in Jesus Christ, husband, father, son, brother.”

During the Super Bowl post-game interviews, Foles wore a cross necklace.

In fact, Foles is so religious that he has a different career calling in mind after his football career is over: Pastor. “I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said shortly before Super Bowl 2018 commenced, according to Fox Sports. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

4. Nick Received a Bonus for Winning the Super Bowl But His Contract Has a Clause That Could Void It

Foles put more money in his pocket by winning the Super Bowl. He will earn $112,000, the same as every other player on the winning team. According to UK Express, “players’ salaries only cover the regular season (Sunday’s losers take home $56k).”

Express notes that Foles has a five-year contract with the Eagles that he signed last year, but there’s a big out in it.

The final three years of Foles' deal void if he's on the Eagles' roster 23 days before the start of the 2019 league year, i.e. mid-February — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2017

2/2: But really it's a 2-year, $11m deal to be Wentz's backup, plus the $5m in incentives and $6m escalator. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2017

According to Express, “a major stipulation in Foles’ five-year deal says that if he is still on the Eagles roster in February 2019, the final three years of his deal will automatically be voided and he will once again be a free agent.” That could have him looking at a lot bigger money considering his Super Bowl performance was so exemplary.

5. Foles Is Married to Tori Foles & The Couple Has a Baby Daughter

Nick Foles helps support a family of three. He is married to wife, Tori, with whom he has a baby daughter named Lily, who was born in June 2017. After winning the Super Bowl, Foles carried an adorable Lily onto the field. The child was wearing headphones and a small jacket with the name Foles emblazoned on the back.

Tori Foles is a former college volleyball player. Nick Foles met his wife when they were both attending Arizona, where he was a football quarterback in college. He also played briefly for Michigan State.

Foles spoke emotionally about his daughter and wife before the Super Bowl. “That’s the most important thing,” Foles said. “When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I, uh … I get to see her. I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”