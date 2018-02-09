Mia Pascoe, Ted Ligety’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

Ted Ligety a.k.a. “Ted Shred” is set to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The two-time Olympic gold medalist (he won his first in Torino in 2006, and his second in Sochi in 2014), will have the support of his wife, Mia Pascoe, and their son, Jax, 7 months, in PyeongChang.

“I got married two years ago and I just had a baby three months ago so my life has changed a lot in the last couple years,” Ligety, 33, recently told Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Ligety in 2015

Pascoe, 32, and Ligety tied the knot on July 25, 2015. Ligety marked the special occasion with the above Instagram post.

“I’ve done a lot of cool stuff in my life, but yesterday was the best day,” he captioned the picture.

Over the years, Pascoe has supported her husband in good times and in bad. Not only has she been there to celebrate the triumphs (either in-person or via FaceTime), but she has also been there to care for her husband, who has undergone various surgeries in recent years.

In 2016, Ligety tore his ACL and needed surgery to repair his knee. In 2017, he underwent season-ending back surgery.

“One last powder day with my wife before going under the knife. Since Soelden, I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself. I have seen many doctors and therapists, undergone an array of treatments and therapies to no effect. Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my GS title again at World Champs. This has been tough to accept especially after last season, but on the plus side hopefully this surgery will alleviate the back issues I have dealt with over the last few years. I will be back strong and fast again. Thanks for your support,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

When they aren’t traveling the globe together, the Ligety family calls Park City, Utah, home.

2. She Gave Birth to a Baby Boy Named Jax in 2017

Pascoe gave birth to her first child, a son named Jax, in June 2017. The baby has changed her life, and has really been a “new adventure” for both her and her husband.

“Especially having the baby in the last few months has been a really fun and new adventure. It’s totally different than I ever would have thought it would be and its actually more fun. It’s been really cool to see him grow up in the last three months,” Ligety told Us Weekly.

“[He] went from a little goo ball and now he’s kind of like moving his head around and interacting a little bit so its been really fun and its cool to have that. It’s a good distraction, its good to have you know, that kind of support system and family there in place,” Ligety added.

Pascoe and Jax are both in South Korea to watch Ligety compete in the Olympics. They were also both on-hand for the World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, last month.

“It would be hard if I left home for six months straight and didn’t see them … it’s good that they’re able to travel with me,” Ligety told Us Weekly.

Check out the photo of Jax with his dad on the podium in Germany below.

3. Her Parents’ California Home Burnt Down in a Wildfire

In October, Pascoe’s parents, John and Jan Pascoe, lost their home in a wildfire that ripped through Sonoma County, California. The Tubbs Fire quickly spread to over 30,000 acres and more than 1,000 structures were destroyed in the blaze.

John and Jan Pascoe didn’t evacuate, but were forced to take “refuge for six hours in a neighbor’s swimming pool” as the fire destroyed the home that they owned for 38 years, according to the Denver Post.

“They’re doing good, all things considered. They took some time off and headed down to Mexico, which was a pre-planned trip, but they decided they needed to get away and reflect on it all,” Mia told the Denver Post back in November.

Mia’s dad, John, is a painter. He lost his studio and several pieces of his artwork in the fire. Some of his work was saved digitally, and he has decided to sell prints in order to raise money to help him start over.

“John had a few of his favorite pieces professionally archived and these prints are now available for purchase to celebrate the beauty of Sonoma County. The sale of these prints will enable John to continue to create new original Sonoma County art. Jan and John Pascoe are thankful for the outpouring of support from friends, family and community. The magic of Sonoma County lives on in the hearts of the people,” reads the Pascoe Studio website. The website was started by Mia and her sister, Zoe Giraudo.

Mia’s sister posted the following message on Facebook at the time.

“The moment my parents were posted on FB as missing people, my life forever changed. Last Sunday night was one of the longest nights of my life and it was my friends, family and community who stayed up all night never giving up hope of survival – that kept me believing in miracles. The phone calls, texts and emails have not stopped and for that undying support I am forever changed. I will always celebrate life and although the loss is painful and hits us like a wave of emotions we have hope and we have each other. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for all the outpouring love and support for the Pascoe family this last week.”

4. She & Her Sister Started a Blog Called Blonded By Style & They Have an Etsy Shop

Mia and Zoe set up a website and blog called Blonded By Style.

“Mia is on an adventure to places she never thought she would get the opportunity to see and discover. Fashion is a part of her everyday life, yet she has to fit her closet into a bag and under a budget. As she is out exploring, Zoe is grounded in building a family. She brings in a twist of creativity to a warm and welcoming balanced home. While this is an oxymoron, they are blondedbystyle (sic) and sharing it with you,” reads the blog’s description.

The lifestyle blog had articles featured in “The Mom’s Project” and “Style Me Pretty, Living,” according to Zoe’s LinkedIn page.

The two women haven’t posted an update on their website since 2015, the year that Mia got married.

Mia and Zoe also have an Etsy shop by the same name and currently have a few custom baseball caps for sale. The hats are “made to order” and cost about $35.

“This hat design and color was put together and made specifically by the blondedbystyle girls. There are no other hats like this made out in the world right now with this combination,” reads one of the hat’s descriptions.

5. She Played Soccer at the University of Colorado

Mia grew up in California and attended Montgomery High in Santa Rosa. From there, she enrolled at the University of Colorado, where she played soccer.

She earned a Conference Academic Award for the 2003-2004 school year.

She graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations. Her sister, Zoe, also graduated from the school, earning a bachelor’s in Business Administration in 2001.

According to the New York Times, Mia and Ted Ligety met in college. The two were both at a “college party of ski racers” at the time.