Is Kevin Durant Married? Does the NBA Star Have a Wife?

As NBA superstar Kevin Durant takes the court during the championship games for the Golden State Warriors, some are wondering: Is Kevin Durant married? Does the Warriors star have a wife?

The answer: No. Kevin Durant is not married, and he does not – and has never had – a wife. He was engaged, however, once. Durant is 29-years-old. A few years ago, it had seemed like he was heading for the aisle: With another basketball player, no less. But it didn’t work out.

Durant Was Engaged Once to WNBA Star, Monica Wright

Durant’s fiancee was Monica Wright, a point guard in the WNBA. She has spoken openly about why she never ended up becoming Durant’s wife. According to Praise 107.9, Wright’s strong Christian beliefs eventually pulled the couple apart. Wright told Risen Magazine, “There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it. Because I hold to what I know to be true, that is what God will reward instead of what people on the earth think is a good catch.”

However, Kevin Durant has also been described as a religious person. “I do go to chapel before every game. When I first got into the League, (former teammate) Kevin Ollie got everybody going on the team (to chapel) and wanting to learn more,” he was quoted as saying, adding that he reads the Bible all the time. “I was just one of the guys trying to follow his lead. He was a good leader in helping me do that, making me feel more comfortable in my faith around other people and being able to pray for other people and pray out loud and things like that. Now I like to lead more and more. My current teammates here (at OKC) do a great job of sticking together and always praying for each other.”

Kevin Durant Described His Proposal to Monica Wright

Durant opened up about the failed relationship to GQ Magazine. “I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways,” Durant told GQ, which called Monica Wright “something like a high school sweetheart.”

GQ describes the proposal. “We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way,” Durant told GQ.

Durant, who does not have children, lamented to GQ: “Am I gonna be alone forever? Am I gonna have kids?”

When the couple was still together, Kevin Durant was quoted as claiming that his girlfriend was the better basketball player. When someone on Twitter wrote that Monica Wright had more championship rings than Kevin, he retorted on Twitter, “I love it!!! She’s the better player anyway.” Darnell Mayberry, of The Oklahoman, wrote on Twitter that Durant said of Wright, “I was proud of how she helped her team win a championship. It was kind of tears of joy.”