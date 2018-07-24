USA Today Ravens Blogger Lindsey Ok Used N-word in Old Tweets

Lindsey Ok, a Baltimore Ravens blogger for USA Today’s Ravens Wire, has a history of posting racist, homophobic, and xenophobic tweets.

Twitter users uncovered Ok’s offensive tweets (first reported by BlackSportsOnline) after she commented on the standing ovation that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader received from his home crowd following his own situation with racist tweets.

After digging through her old tweets, Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Ok’s simple but clear commentary on Hader’s standing ovation. Ok scrubbed her old tweets, but as many have come to say, “the internet is forever.” Naturally, plenty of Twitter users took screenshots of the tweets before she could delete them.

Lindsey Ok’s Offensive Tweets Targeted African-Americans, Homosexuals, & Asians

Ok’s collection of offensive tweets dates back to 2010 and goes into 2012. Insensitive tweets after 2012 have not been uncovered.

On New Years Eve in 2010, Ok, who is white, tweeted, “NFL actually stands for N***as Fa Life.”

She also posted numerous gay slurs and expressed homophobia in general.

She also expressed xenophobia and racism against asians in a number of tweets.

“Help me there’s Asians everywhere,” Ok tweeted on September 22, 2011.

Lindsey Ok Writes for USA Today’s Ravens Wire

Ok currently writes for USA Today’s Baltimore Ravens section, Ravens Wire. Her last published article went up on June 16. At this time, neither USA Today or Ok has addressed her old tweets, though she has gone back and deleted them.

On her website, Ok says she has been “seen/heard” on many websites including BarStool Sports, Bleacher Report, Deadspin, Fox Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Yahoo Sports.

Ok’s Situation is Similar to the Jourdan Rodrigue/Cam Newton Saga

Ok’s inflammatory old tweets coming to light after taking a moral stand mirrors the situation that unfolded with Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue last year.

After Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton insinuated that she couldn’t understand football because she was a woman, many people came to Rodrigue’s defense. Shortly after her interaction with Newton, racist tweets from Rodrigue’s youth surfaced. Rodrigue was quick to issue an apology.