Tishana Holmes, Pacman Jones’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tishana Holmes was with her husband, Adam “Pacman” Jones, when he was involved in a brawl at Atlanta airport on July 10. The video, which was first posted by TMZ, showed Jones engaging an airport employee, identified as Frank Ragin, after Ragin allegedly made some kind of a gesture towards Jones. Jones can be seen landing multiple punches on Ragin as the airport worker attempts to defend himself.

Police have taken Ragin into custody after the fight. Ragin is accused of being the instigator. TMZ reported that Ragin is accused of injuring Holmes’ hand. Both Jones and Holmes refused medical treatment and left the airport after the fight.

Jones and Holmes were married in June 2014 after years of dating. The couple has three children together, two daughters, Zaniyah and Triniti, as well as a son, Adam Jr.

1. Jones Said in 2016 that His Wife Has Him ‘on Lockdown’

During a 2016 interview with Bleacher Report, Jones spoke about how much golf he plays. He was then asked if his wife “ever cracks the whip in regard to all the golf he plays.” He replied, “I wouldn’t say she has me on lockdown… No, she does have me on lockdown. She lets me get out on the course whenever I want, but you can’t play every day. She’ll say, “Don’t forget about me and the family!” It’s a love-hate relationship with golf, but I think she understands how much I care for the game. It relaxes me.”

In a separate feature for Fox Sports, it says that Jones was playing so much golf that Holmes complained to his agent, Peter Schaffer, about it. Schaffer is quoted as saying, “My response is always that I’ve never seen a player get in trouble on a golf course.”

2. Her Daughter, Triniti, Was Born More than 4 Months Premature

In 2011, Jones and Holmes’ daughter, Triniti was born at 24 weeks, more than four months premature. The couple told Bleacher Report that after spending a month with their daughter at a hospital in Ohio, they were finally able to bring her home. A 2015 Journal of the American Medical Association report says that only one third of babies born at 23 weeks survive. When asked about being a family man, Jones told BR, “I do not take it for granted. You might think I’m just bulls**tting with you, but I swear to God to you, my girls are everything that I’ve got in the world. I love my mom to death and I love my wife, too, but there’s nothing that can separate me from my girls.”

Holmes gave birth to the couple’s first son, Adam Jr. aka Lil Pacman, in November 2017, hours before Jones had been due to play for the Bengals.

3. In September 2013, Holmes Was Arrested After Refusing a Field Sobriety Test

Holmes was arrested and accused of driving under the influence in Cincinnati, reported WCPO at the time. Holmes was driving a Dodge Durango with Jones in the car when she was pulled over on State Route 145. Authorities said that Holmes had been driving at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mile zone. After refusing to take a field sobriety test, Holmes was taken into custody. Jones was also taken into custody, on charges of disorderly conduct. The couple was both released on their own recognizance.

4. Jones Regularly ‘Professes His Love’ for His Wife

A 2015 feature on Jones for the Cincinnati Enquirer mentioned that “Jones professes his adoration and love for his wife, on a regular basis.” A look at Jones’ active Instagram page shows how regularly his wife features in posts. A few days before the fight at the airport in Atlanta, Jones wrote on Instagram that people “didn’t get” how much he loved his wife.

5. Boxer Errol Spence Says that Jones Should Stop ‘Lunging’ So Much When Trying to Fight

IBF welterweight title holder Errol Spence Jr. told TMZ that Jones should “stop lunging so much” when trying to fight. Spence said, “If the dude could really fight, he probably would have caught Pacman with a shot – step back and hit him with a straight right or something like that.” As for Ragin, Spence said, “It’s a bad look. That’s a major L.” Jones doesn’t have any professional boxing training in his past but in 2007 and in 2013, he made appearances in professional wrestling for Total Nonstop Action.