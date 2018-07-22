Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Slammed on Twitter After the Open

Erica Herman is being slammed on Twitter after she shared a hug with her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, following the British Open. Herman was waiting for Woods after he wrapped up, hanging out with his two kids, Sam and Charlie. Woods spent a few minutes greeting Herman and his kids (their mom is Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren), before heading into the clubhouse.

After seeing Herman on television, some social media users have been commenting on her looks.

“This is Tiger Woods’ girlfriend…. #TheOpen #woof,” wrote one Twitter user, adding an unflattering photo of Herman.

“Dang…Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, is nasty. She looks like Michael Jackson after all his surgeries. Come on, Tiger. #OpenChampionship,” wrote another.

Others chose to simply slam Woods, whose outing at the British Open was one of his best of the year.

“@TigerWoods Lock up ur wives ,girlfriends & daughters #ShaggerWoods is on the prowl in #Carnoustie Tonight,” wrote another Twitter user.

“@cnn @TMZ Breaking News. Tiger Woods’ girlfriend isn’t blonde,” added a fourth.

Many others came to Woods’ defense, tweeting that he should be left alone. However, the nasty comments kept coming.

Herman and Woods have been dating for well over a year now. The two have been spotted out and about on several romantic dates, and Herman has been seen in the gallery, cheering on Woods at just about every championship that he has competed in this year.

Herman is no stranger to Woods’ sport of choice, either. Last year, when the two first started dating, Herman was spotted watching the Presidents Cup with her man. She was sporting a “player spouse” credential and was also photographed with her arm linked around her beau’s.

As for how Herman and Woods met, she used to work as a manager at his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

Last year, Woods opened a pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Woods tapped Herman to help open the eatery, called The Woods at 10.

“We are bringing the TGR expertise and experience to a live event. It’s just a taste of our menu. This is a way of sharing what we have learned and done. It’s a great opportunity for people to see what we can do,” Herman was quoted as saying about The Woods at 10.

It’s unclear if Herman still works in the restaurant business.