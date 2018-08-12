Tiger Woods Divorce Settlement: How Much Money Did Golfer Pay?

Tiger Woods had an estimated divorce settlement of $110 million with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010, per Golf News. Back in 2015, there was some confusion after there were reports that Woods had to pay Nordegren $54 million by January 15, 2016. USA Today explained why this was not accurate, and it was just Woods agreement to continue paying the mortgage on their Jupiter home.

To put it simply: As part of the settlement, Tiger named his ex-wife as the issuer of the mortgage he took out on his home, totalling $54.5 million. Tiger then paid Elin in installments starting in 2010, and if he fails to pay, Elin gets the house. The “January 15th, 2016” date people are tuning into is the date that the final payment is due, not the date the total payment is due. Essentially, after his payment on January 15th, Tiger would’ve paid Elin the $54.5 million and therefore fulfilled his agreement. He doesn’t owe her $54.5 million to be paid by January 15th. Big difference.

When news of the divorce settlement broke in 2010, Fox News reported that Woods was more concerned about potential damage to his reputation rather than money. Fox News detailed the custody parameters.

He can bring a new flame into their lives only if he marries her. In return, former wife Elin Nordegren ,30, gets the biggest payout ever seen in a celebrity divorce. But she can never publicly speak out over his alleged flings with socialite Rachel Uchitel, reality star Jaimee Grubbs, porn queen Joslyn James and up to 17 others. A pal said: “Elin is desperate to protect the children from the womanizing side of their father. “Tiger’s main fear is her telling her story after he’s rebuilt his reputation, sending him back to the gutter.” Swedish ex model Nordegren ended up with double the sum she originally sought, after her lawyers proved Woods, 34, was worth much more than the $1billion she thought. Her friend explained: “Elin’s legal team have done a great job digging up all sorts of assets. “The price of the huge sum is her silence: no interviews, tell-all books, or TV appearances about this for the rest of her life — even if Tiger dies first — or she’ll lose the lot.”

Woods still lives in Jupiter, and Forbes describes his massive setup in Florida.

Golf phenom Tiger Woods owns a swanky piece of real estate on Jupiter Island, Florida. The property stretches from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean, but don’t expect the top golfer to hang out on the beach. Woods is more likely to be practicing his two-iron stinger on his personal four-green golf course. Woods’ backyard also sports a putting green, 100-foot lap pool, a 60-foot driving pool, a spa and a tennis/basketball sports court.

Nordegren lives in Florida, and reportedly just finished earning a Master’s degree in psychology. She completed an undergraduate degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida in 2014. She still co-parents their two children with Woods. As for Woods, he is dating Erica Herman who formerly managed Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter.