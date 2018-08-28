Tiger Woods & Donald Trump: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump have both said kind words about one another in recent months, stoking speculation about whether or not they’re friends.

In the last week of August, Trump and Woods’ relationshi came under increased controversy when Woods suggested to reporters that Americans need to “respect” the office of the president.

1. Woods Was Asked About His Relationship to Trump After the Final Round of the Northern Trust, & He Urged People to ‘Respect the President’

During a news conference after the final round of the US PGA Northern Trust tournament, Woods said, “He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Woods also clarified that he has known Trump for several years, saying, “Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years. We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

2. Trump Subsequently Tweeted His Support of Woods, After the Golfer Complimented Him

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

3. Woods and Trump Have Been Photographed Golfing Together on Several Occasions

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump hit the golf course (via @izzy_pecoraro) pic.twitter.com/qD9w7uqi0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016

Last Thanksgiving, Trump tweeted his intentions to have a quick round of golf with Woods after speaking with the Turkish president, writing, “After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”

Trump also went golfing with Woods during his presidential campaign, drawing the ire of many.

4. Woods Has Been Slammed for His Support of Trump

Immediately following his suggestion that people respect the office of the president, Woods was slammed by many for his allegiance to Trump. ESPN host Max Kellerman said Woods had given a “thoughtless statement dressed up as a thoughtful statement.”

He continued, “And it either holds in contempt the intelligence of people who hear it or else it’s just a stupid thing to say. … To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect onto its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the office holder should have respect for the office.”

Kellerman concluded, “We are held to a standard of behavior, we at our jobs, right, people in their daily lives. The president, if anything, is held to a higher standard of behavior. It is not such that we have such great respect for the office that no matter what the behavior of its occupant, we must respect the occupant because of the office. No. Tiger Woods … is being slick. We must respect the office therefore that confers respect to the occupant. Tiger, is that is what you are saying? If that is what you are saying, that is a stupid comment.”

5. Woods Has Previously Played Golf With a Handful of Presidents

Though Woods has played golf with Trump several times over the years, that’s not altogether an unusual situation for the golf superstar: The Huffington Post reports that Woods has also played golf with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush.

During Obama’s golf outing with Woods, there were no photos taken, though Woods has since said of Obama, “Playing with Mr. President was pretty cool. He’s just a wonderful person to be around. … He’s quick.”