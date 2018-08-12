Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Slammed Following PGA Butt Pat

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, showed him some love after he finished his round at the 2018 PGA Championship. Herman waited for her boyfriend as he made his way from the 18th hole to turn in his scorecard. As he approached her, the two shared a couple of kisses and exchanged a few words. As Woods turned to walk into the building, Herman gave him a couple of good taps on the behind — and social media went wild.

Although many people know that Woods has been dating Herman — the general manager of his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida — for about a year, the pro golfer still takes a lot of heat when he’s out and about with a new woman. While the public seemed to accept his relationship with Olympian Lindsey Vonn, they have been less accepting of his romance with other girlfriends, including his current one.

Social media lit up with some not-so-nice comments following Woods’ and Herman’s PDA.

“Ummm. She kissed you on the lips and patted your bum,” wrote one social media user.

“Tiger Woods earns a kiss and a pat on the rear from some female tart after a rip-roaring comeback at the #PGAChampionship We don’t call them ‘ladies’ much anymore,” tweeted another.

“That was @TigerWoods daughter he kissed right?” questioned a third.

This isn’t the first time that the internet has taken to slamming Herman, either. After last week’s British Open, some social media users posted about their disapproval of Herman. Quite a few people took to Twitter to say how ugly they think Herman after she shared an embrace with Woods and his kids, Sam and Charlie, who had been watching with her from the gallery.

Woods is undoubtedly one of the best golfers in the world, but ever since he cheated on his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, many people just seem to look at him differently. This is evident by the amount of trash-talking that goes on whenever he is competing.

Fortunately, Woods and Herman are able to live their lives out of the public eye, for the most part. They live a very quiet life in Florida and rarely make headlines when they aren’t seen together on national television.