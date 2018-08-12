Who Did Tiger Woods Kiss After the PGA Championship?

After finishing his final round at the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods planted a kiss on his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who was waiting for him after he finished up on the 18th hole. Woods had an incredible day, and ended up finishing in second place.

Woods has been dating Herman for about a year now. Herman has been on Tour with Woods, and has been spotted in the gallery at various events throughout the season. After finishing his final round, Woods walked right up to Herman, who reached up and planted a kiss on his mouth. The two shared a couple of words before Woods went to turn in his scorecard. As he walked away, Herman patted him on the behind a couple of times.

Herman was also in attendance at last week’s British Open, standing in the gallery with Woods’ two children, Sam and Charlie. After Woods finished golfing, he walked through the crowd to greet his family. Shortly after Herman appeared on television screens across the nation, some people started posting mean things about her on social media. You can read more about that here.

On August 10, Woods gave his girlfriend a shoutout in a very roundabout way. Herman is the general manager of The Woods, a restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, that Woods owns. Woods took a minute to reflect on the eatery’s one-year anniversary and posted the following message on Twitter.

“I can’t believe we opened #TheWoodsJupiter three years ago today. Thanks so much for making us a big success. Stop by today for some great food, fun and watch the @PGAChampionship,” the tweet read.

Herman and Woods seem very happy together, but they try to live their lives out of the public eye. When they aren’t out on the golf course together, the two enjoy some quiet downtime away from the mainstream media. The two are rarely spotted out at hotspots and the paparazzi seem to leave them alone for the most part.