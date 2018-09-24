LOOK: Dez Bryant Predicts Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Will Win NFL MVP

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is feeling the love lately. Just a week removed from praising his former quarterback Dak Prescott during a Week 2 victory, the free-agent wide receiver was back at it Sunday.

Only this time, the praise didn’t go to one of his former teammates but instead was directed at Kansas City Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During yet another superb showing by the 23-year-old, Bryant took to Twitter to let the world know his bold prediction.

@PatrickMahomes5 for mvp this year calling it now — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 23, 2018

Mahomes responded shortly after the game, showing some love to both Dez and Texas.

Patrick Mahomes’ Easy MVP Case

If the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award were handed out right now, it’d go to Mahomes in a landslide. Through three games, the Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 896 yards, 13 touchdowns, and no interceptions while posting a 132.6 quarterback rating. Most importantly, his team is 3-0 and averaging 39.3 points per game.

The former No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft set an NFL record by throwing 10 touchdown passes over the first two weeks of the season. The two performances came against expected playoff teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, with both games being played on the road.

If Mahomes can keep anything remotely close to this pace going, it’s tough to envision any player getting in his way of winning the award. Obviously, we’re only three weeks into the season, but when you’re on pace for over 68 passing touchdowns (won’t happen), it’s hard for anyone to ignore.

