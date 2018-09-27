Colin Kaepernick Tweets Support to Eric Reid After Panthers Signing

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was quick to send love to his former teammate Eric Reid after the big news was revealed. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers signed Reid, ending his long stretch as one of the top available free agents.

While reactions poured in from all across the internet after the Panthers’ decision to finally give the 26-year-old safety a new job, Kaepernick sent a powerful message on Twitter.

Congrats 2 my brother @e_reid35, all pro safety who should have been signed the 1st day of free agency, who has signed a football contract. He was the 1ST person 2 kneel alongside me. Eric is a social justice warrior, continues to support his family. and communities in need. pic.twitter.com/TsZOaFycYT — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 27, 2018

Kaepernick isn’t the only one who believes Reid should have had a job long before this point. Obviously, much has been made about the decision for both former 49ers players to protest the national anthem. The consensus seemed to be that Kaepernick and Reid kneeling during the anthem played a role in the duo remaining out of the league.

That all changed Thursday and the Panthers have an intriguing new safety who’s flashed plenty of upside throughout his career.

What’s Next for Reid, Kaepernick?

The topic of protesting the national anthem will remain a big one, especially ahead of Reid’s first game with his new team. Back in March, Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post revealed the safety stated at the time he would not protest the national anthem if signed by an NFL team.

Regardless, it seems the Panthers are more focused on the football side of things, as NFL reporter Jim Trotter stated the team did not ask Reid about the topic.

I’m told the Panthers did NOT ask Eric Reid whether he would continue demonstrating. The signing was strictly a “football decision”. They believe he’s a good football player who can help them win. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) September 27, 2018

Kaepernick will be a name to watch as well, especially considering the need of many NFL teams at quarterback. Even if it’s just in a backup role, there are quite a few teams who could (and should) have interest in the former 49ers quarterback. Whether or not that will result in his return to the league in the near future remains the big question.

