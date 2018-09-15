Myles Garrett, Athletes React to Eminem’s Diss Track of Machine Gun Kelly

The back-and-forth drama between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem has been a hot-button topic in the celebrity news world as of late. After Kelly opted to release a diss track called “Rap Devil,” focused on mocking the iconic rapper for being too old, among other things, all eyes shifted to Eminem.

And in a move that surprised very few fans, fellow artists, athletes and everyone in between, it didn’t take long for Slim Shady to respond with his own song. Eminem released his diss of MGK called “Killshot” Friday, which mocks … pretty much anything and everything you can imagine, including the fellow rapper’s hairstyle.

“Stan, Stan, son, listen, man, dad isn’t mad / But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?”

Here’s a look at the full song below, which is NSFW.

As Heavy’s Danilo Castro reveals, Eminem had plenty of strong lines, including the following:

“Your reply got the crowd yelling Woo,” he adds. “So before you die let’s see who can out-petty who / With your corny rhymes / Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew.”

Not surprisingly, the internet went wild over the new song, with the bulk of people handing the title over to Eminem. Among the many reactions that poured in, athletes from all over took to social media to reveal their thoughts on both the song and the feud between the two rappers.

Here are a few of the top reactions from the sports world.

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Went Wild

NBA Guard Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young Almost Felt Bad

Why Eminem do him like that !!! — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 14, 2018

Former NFL Tight End Brent Celek’s Mind … is Blown

I just heard Killshot by Eminem 🤯 — Brent Celek (@BrentCelek) September 15, 2018

Former NFL WR Andrew Hawkins Is One of the Few

Wow, MGK really beat Eminem in a battle rap. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) September 14, 2018

WWE Star Paige Calls it ‘Savage’

“This is it, as big as you're gonna get, so enjoy it

Had to give you a career to destroy it” savage 😍. #Killshot @Eminem — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 15, 2018

Even Yahoo Sports Got in on the Fun

Live footage of Machine Gun Kelly getting hit with Eminem's new diss track 👀💥 #KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/Eiw8TJ0eBx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 14, 2018

And ESPN Writer Chamatkar Sandhu With the Perfect Send-off Tweet

READ NEXT: Iggy Azalea Disses Eminem’s ‘Lazy Bars’ on Twitter

