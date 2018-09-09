Leonard Fournette Gives Jaguars Fans & Fantasy Football Owners Good News

Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fantasy football owners of Leonard Fournette were all on the same team briefly Sunday. Early in the team’s first game against the New York Giants, the second-year running back limped off the field while holding his hamstring. He sat out for the remainder of the game, and his status moving forward remained up in the air.

After the game, though, ESPN’s Josina Anderson caught up with Fournette on the field, and the Jaguars running back stated that he’ll be back for Week 2.

Anderson followed up the original tweet by stating that Fournette told her “repeatedly off camera” that his hamstring feels good. He also told ESPN’s Anderson that he could have gone back in the game, but that the Jaguars were “being cautious.”

Doug Marrone on Fournette’s Injury

Obviously, it’s great to hear Fournette say he’ll return next week, but nothing can be set in stone until he gets a chance to go through treatment and see how he feels during practice. There was some additional good news, as The Athletic’s Daniel Popper revealed head coach Doug Marrone was “optimistic” about the injury, stating the strain is in the “good part” of Fournette’s leg.

Doug Marrone said he’s “pretty optimistic” about Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury. Trainers told him the strain is in a “good part” of the leg. #Jaguars — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 9, 2018

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Fournette moving forward this week, but as things stand, the outlook remains positive. It’d still be smart for fantasy football owners to grab T.J. Yeldon on waivers, just to be safe.

