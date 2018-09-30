L.A. Dodgers & Colorado Rockies: Standings & Playoff Scenarios for NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies have both made the playoffs, but are fighting for the NL West division. There are a few moving parts to how the postseason picture will play out for both teams.

If either the Dodgers or the Rockies win while the other team loses, the winning team will clinch the division as well as home-field advantage in the NLDS against the Braves. If both teams win or lose, Los Angeles would host a one-game playoff for the division.

The losing team would play the next day in the NL Wild Card game against the NL Central’s second place team (Brewers or Cubs). The only way the Braves would have home-field advantage is if they are able to win their final game while both the Rockies and Dodgers lose.

The Dodgers have had their ups and downs, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still believes he has the best team in baseball.

“I think we’re the best team,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. “And I’ve said it. Most importantly, we have to go out there and play like it. We can be as dangerous as anyone. But it’s up to us to go out there and play like it. One part of that equation is to get into the postseason, and get an invite. We have that.”

The Dodgers are looking for a win against the Giants, while the Rockies take on the Nationals. There is sure to be a lot of scoreboard watching at both ballparks today.

Here’s a look at the latest NL West and Wild Card standings.

NL Wild Card Standings

TEAM W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 94 67 +4.0 Milwaukee Brewers 94 67 +4.0 Colorado Rockies 90 71 – LA Dodgers 90 71 – St. Louis Cardinals (eliminated) 88 73 2.0

NL Tiebreaker Games (If Necessary) on Monday, October 1st

Here’s a look at the schedule if either the NL Central or NL West requires a playoff game for the division. The schedule depends on whether there is a playoff game for just one division, or if both require a tiebreaker game. The game(s) would be on Monday, October 1st.

Brewers at Cubs (If just one game) ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers (If just one game) ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

Brewers at Cubs (If two games) ESPN 1:05 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers (If two games) ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

NL Division Leaders & Seeds

TEAMS W L T-1. Chicago Cubs 94 67 T-1. Milwaukee Brewers 94 67 T-2. Colorado Rockies 90 71 T-2. LA Dodgers 90 71 3. Atlanta Braves 90 71

