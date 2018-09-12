WATCH: LeBron James, Channing Tatum Complete Dares for New School

When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed he would be opening the incredible $8 million ‘I Promise School,’ it took the world by storm. It was an incredible gesture and one that won’t ever be forgotten. Now, James is raising money for the school and most recently did so with actor Channing Tatum on The Ellen Show.

It was a great opportunity to help raise money for the school. Walmart, who has a program called Associate Education, which pays for their employees to get their college degrees, donated $10,000 for each dare completed throughout the video.

James’ new school in Akron, Ohio will give students free bikes, meals and college tuition, as Max Zahn of Time.com revealed. The incredible gesture by the NBA star will give 240 third- and fourth-grade students the chance to succeed with various opportunities the school offers. It features a longer school day, a “support circle” and also things such as GED courses and job placement for parents of the students who attend.

Between the duo, they raised an impressive $50,000 for the school. It began with James taking a shot of tequila with no hands and then Tatum doing his best “sexy crawl,” as DeGeneres put it. LeBron then had to put a blindfold on and guess what item he was licking, which he correctly did. Finally, the two had food challenges, beginning with the Lakers star eating ice cream with hot sauce on it and Tatum then trying to lick peanut butter off his own nose.

After the final number was tallied, Degeneres revealed that Walmart would round the $50,000 donation up to $100,000 for James’ school.

In comments made to ESPN, James spoke about the school opening and what the moment meant to him.

“Walking these hallways and seeing, when I was driving here, just the streets that I walked, some of the stores are still up when I was growing up,” James stated. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget — and hopefully the kids, starting with the 240 kids that we have going in here right now starting today, will never forget it, either.”

As you can see, it’s a project James is not only excited about but incredibly passionate about as well.

