MLB Tiebreaker Games: Cubs-Brewers & Dodgers-Rockies Provide Likely Doubleheader

Baseball fans are about to get extra baseball if the MLB scoreboard remains the same as Monday will feature a playoff tiebreaker doubleheader. Four of the National League playoff teams entered the final day of the regular season tied in the standings, and the Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers and Rockies are all on the verge of winning their games. An unlikely scenario is playing out as the NL West and NL Central will remain deadlocked at the end of today if the scores hold.

This means we are headed for a Monday doubleheader with two tiebreaker games. If both the NL West and NL Central remain tied, the Cubs will host the Brewers at 1:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dodgers will host the Rockies at 4:09 p.m. Eastern. Both games will be on ESPN.

To be clear, all four teams have already made the playoffs. The tiebreaker games decide who will win the divisions along with playoff seeding. The winner of the Cubs-Brewers game will win the NL Central, and have the No. 1 seed in the National League. The losing team will face the second-place team in the NL West in the Wild Card matchup. The NL Central winner will ultimately face the winner of the Wild Card game.

For the Dodgers and Rockies, the winner will have home-field advantage against the Braves in the NLDS. The losing team will face the second-place team from the NL Central in the Wild Card games. MLB Network reported Walker Buehler will get the start for the Dodgers on Monday against the Rockies. The remaining starting pitchers have yet to be named.

Here’s a look at Monday’s schedule.

MLB Tiebreaker Games Schedule Monday, October 1st

Here’s a look at the schedule if either the NL Central or NL West requires a playoff game for the division. The schedule depends on whether there is a playoff game for just one division, or if both require a tiebreaker game. The game(s) would be on Monday, October 1st, and as things stand now, it will be a doubleheader.

Brewers at Cubs (If just one game) ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers (If just one game) ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

Brewers at Cubs ESPN 1:05 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers ESPN 4:09 p.m. ET

MLB Wild Card Schedule 2018

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Tues., October 2nd Dodgers/Rockies vs. Cubs/Brewers TBD/ESPN Wed., October 3rd A’s vs. Yankees 8:05 p.m./TBS

NL Wild Card Scenarios

Cubs Win vs. Cardinals Combined With Brewers Loss vs. Tigers: Cubs win NL Central while Brewers play Rockies or Dodgers in Wild Card matchup.

Brewers Win vs. Tigers Combined With Cubs Loss vs. Cardinals: Brewers win NL Central while Cubs play Rockies or Dodgers in Wild Card matchup.

Cubs and Brewers both win or lose: One game playoff on Monday in Chicago for the NL Central division

Rockies win vs. Nationals Combined With Dodgers Loss vs. Giants: Rockies win NL West while Dodgers host Braves in NLDS.

Dodgers Win vs. Giants Combined With Rockies Loss vs. Nationals: Dodgers win NL West while Rockies host Braves in NLDS.

Rockies and Dodgers Both Win or Lose: One game playoff on Monday in Los Angeles for the NL West division

NLDS Playoff Schedule

The results of the tiebreaker games will greatly impact the NLDS schedule. As of now, we only know the Braves will face the winner of the NL West.

DATES SERIES TV October 4, 2018 NLDS A Game 1 (early) FS1 or MLB Network October 4, 2018 NLDS B Game 1 (late) FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS A Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 5, 2018 NLDS B Game 2 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS A Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 7, 2018 NLDS B Game 3 FS1 or MLB Network October 8, 2018 NLDS A Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 8, 2018 NLDS B Game 4 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS A Game 5 (if necessary) FS1 October 10, 2018 NLDS B Game 5 (if necessary) FS1

READ NEXT: MLB Playoff Standings: NL & AL Postseason Picture