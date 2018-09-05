Nadia Murgasova, Mike Bryan’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Nadia Murgasova is the current girlfriend of Mike Bryan, the professional tennis player who has been ranked as the #1 doubles player in tennis for eight years.

Murgasova is a model and travel blogger, originally from Slovakia. She has been modeling since she was 14 years old.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Murgasova and Bryan Love to Exhibit Their PDA Via Social Media

Murgasova and Bryan don’t shy away from professing their love for one another on social media. In one Instagram post, Murgasova writes, “Happy birthday to the most amazing man I’ve ever met! Love every minute I get to spend with my best friend!”

Bryan is a little bit less public about his romance with Murgasova on his own Instagram post, but wrote in a post after Wimbledon, “Grateful to attend the Wimbledon Ball which now concludes an unforgettable 2018.”

2. Bryan & Murgasova Were First Linked to One Another in April, 2018

Rumors of Bryan and Murgasova’s relationship first surfaced in April 2018. It’s unclear how Bryan and Murgasova met, but she has since been seen at most of his tennis matches, often alongside Bryan’s brother Bob Bryan’s wife, Michelle Saturday.

Prior to dating Bryan, Murgasova lived in Japan for a few years. Of the time spent living there, she said to Modellenland, “I loved living in Japan for few years, culturally it was a big change to what I was used to. I traveled around the country a lot and every day was a totally new experience. I also love Australia, I had a very interesting shoot when I was attached to a rope and shooting at the edge of a 100m tall building, the photos turned out great but it was a scary experience.”

3. Murgasova & Bryan Seem to Travel Often With One Another

In many of Murgasova’s posts with Bryan (and on her own), she appears to be in an exotic location. They’ve posted photos in Deer Valley, Utah, Mexico, and several other undisclosed locations.

Murgasova’s travel account only has 900 followers, but her official Instagram account boasts 13,000 followers. In comparison, Bryan’s Instagram account has 55,000 followers. Bryan has also posted photos of his travels with Murgasova, in places like Morocco.

Murgasova Seems to Have Several Brand Sponsorships Via Her Instagram

Though the details of Murgasova’s modeling career are relatively unclear, Murgasova has posted several ads and endorsements onto her Instagram page. Brands and Products include Love Grace Foods, Hanes, and more.

In an interview with Modellenland, Murgasova said of her modeling career, “I love modeling for all the opportunities it gives you. You can travel to places where you would normally never go, you get to meet interesting people and see different cultures… But in the same time it’s not always as glamorous as it seems. Models have to deal with lot of rejection on the castings, lot of bad temptations and spending lot of time on their own far from the family and friends. Despite that I can’t imagine I wouldn’t spend half of my life doing this job. I love it so much.”

5. Prior to Dating Murgasova, Bryan Was Married to Brit Lucille Williams

Bryan and Lucille Williams dated for several years, then married in November 2012. They divorced less than five years later. They never ended up having children.