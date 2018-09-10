Athletes, Celebrities React to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers-Led Comeback vs. Bears

The comeback Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears is one that fans will never forget. After suffering a scary leg injury in the second quarter, Rodgers was carted back to the locker room and there was a concern not only about his status for the remainder of the game but possibly the season.

Rodgers came back after halftime, essentially playing on one leg, and the Packers outscored the Bears 24-6 in the second half to win 24-23. It was an incredible moment and one that sent fans, athletes and everyone in between into a frenzy.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from Rodgers’ comeback, which was capped off by a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with just over two minutes remaining.

Washington Redskins CB Josh Norman

See.. 🧙‍♂️Gandalf The FrEaKing White!!! Doing Wizardry🤬 @AaronRodgers12 & that is why you are the ULTIMATE Competitor.. see you soon Big🤑Bank. — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 10, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid

AARON FREAKING RODGERS… WHAT A WARRIOR WOW. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH🐐🐐🐐🐐 #GoPackGo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 10, 2018

Hall-of-Fame QB Kurt Warner

Well, there’s a new #BestPlayerInTheNFL in the 2nd half… sorry @52Mack_ but it only took a half for @AaronRodgers12 to take that title back!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 10, 2018

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DB Ryan Clark

Aaron Rodgers is the most gifted QB that’s ever lived!! Don’t @ me either. Best in the world!!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 10, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers F Kyle Kuzma

Aaron Rodgers wow. — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 10, 2018

Former NFL WR Donte Stallworth

Give @AaronRodgers12 the MVP right now!! — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) September 10, 2018

NFL Analyst Dan Pompei

This may be the Aaron Rodgers' equivalent of the Michael Jordan flu game. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) September 10, 2018

Hall-of-Fame WR Tim Brown

Win, lose or draw, @AaronRodgers12 just won MVP!! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) September 10, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander

Wooooow ! @AaronRodgers12 really the 🐐 bro! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) September 10, 2018

Former NFL CB Marcus Trufant

NFL Analyst Rich Eisen

One week into the season, @AaronRodgers12 is the clubhouse leader for MVP. And everyone else is still out on the course. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2018

ESPN Analyst Ian O’Connor

Tom Brady once told an NFL coach, if Aaron Rodgers had Patriots' offensive scheme & institutional knowledge on opposing defenses, "He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 10, 2018

Former NFL Coach, Current Analyst Tony Dungy

Like I said I don’t bet against the Packers at Lambeau😀. Congratulations to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 10, 2018

