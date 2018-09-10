Athletes, Celebrities React to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers-Led Comeback vs. Bears

  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers

Getty Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

The comeback Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears is one that fans will never forget. After suffering a scary leg injury in the second quarter, Rodgers was carted back to the locker room and there was a concern not only about his status for the remainder of the game but possibly the season.

Rodgers came back after halftime, essentially playing on one leg, and the Packers outscored the Bears 24-6 in the second half to win 24-23. It was an incredible moment and one that sent fans, athletes and everyone in between into a frenzy.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from Rodgers’ comeback, which was capped off by a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with just over two minutes remaining.

Washington Redskins CB Josh Norman

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid

Hall-of-Fame QB Kurt Warner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DB Ryan Clark

Los Angeles Lakers F Kyle Kuzma

Former NFL WR Donte Stallworth

NFL Analyst Dan Pompei

Hall-of-Fame WR Tim Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander

Former NFL CB Marcus Trufant

NFL Analyst Rich Eisen

ESPN Analyst Ian O’Connor

Former NFL Coach, Current Analyst Tony Dungy

  • Published
Read More
