Athletes, Celebrities React to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers-Led Comeback vs. Bears

The comeback Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears is one that fans will never forget. After suffering a scary leg injury in the second quarter, Rodgers was carted back to the locker room and there was a concern not only about his status for the remainder of the game but possibly the season.
Rodgers came back after halftime, essentially playing on one leg, and the Packers outscored the Bears 24-6 in the second half to win 24-23. It was an incredible moment and one that sent fans, athletes and everyone in between into a frenzy.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions from Rodgers' comeback, which was capped off by a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with just over two minutes remaining.
