WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has Epic Reaction to Final Play vs. Broncos

If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan and thought that watching the Denver Broncos’ final drive on Monday Night Football was stressful, imagine being Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback drove his team down the field late in the fourth quarter, even throwing a left-handed first down, to grab the lead.

So when the Broncos were down inside Kansas City’s 30-yard line, Mahomes couldn’t contain himself. The proof comes from this video posted by NFL Network’s James Palmer (h/t Bleacher Report):

As you can tell, it was more than a bit tough for Mahomes to be standing on the sidelines hoping his defense could hold the late lead. Fortunately, partially thanks to the Broncos failing to convert a hook-and-ladder on fourth down, the Chiefs held on and got the job done.

Patrick Mahomes’ Performance

While fans weren’t treated to another six-touchdown performance, they certainly didn’t walk away disappointed. The Chiefs quarterback stepped up big when it mattered most, and finished with 304 passing yards, two total touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 89.5.

Although the numbers weren’t gaudy, the fact that he did it on the road against a top rival who boasts a very good defense, made the outcome all the more impressive. The Chiefs now moved to 4-0 on the season and hold a two-game edge on the division, with both the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers sitting at 2-2.

On the season, Mahomes has 1,200 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and no interceptions. He’s currently on pace to throw for 4,800 yards and an absurd 56 touchdowns.

