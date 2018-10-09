LeBron James Sends Message to Drew Brees After Breaking NFL Record

Reactions poured in after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record for passing yards. But one that certainly stood out was from a future Hall-of-Famer in Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

After Brees broke the impressive NFL record, even LeBron couldn’t believe how many yards he’s racked up in his career.

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

While Brees’ (now) 72,000-plus passing yards are nothing short of amazing, there’s no question James will find himself in the record books soon as well. But when players of his caliber are sending love, you know the accomplishment is massive.

The Record-Breaking Moment

To start the night, Brees was sitting in third on the all-time list with 71,740 passing yards. He was 201 yards behind Manning for the No. 1 spot and the record. The big moment came on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith which sent the entire internet into a frenzy.

James was just one of the many athletes to send high praise to Brees. Brett Favre, who was No. 2 on the list also had kind words for the Saints signal-caller, taking to Twitter to state that he was “proud to be passed” by someone like Brees.

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

It’s great to see the massive amount of love being sent to Brees, and there’s no question he deserves every bit of it.

