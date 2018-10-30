Stephen Curry’s Message to Klay Thompson Before Breaking Record

There’s no love lost between Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry – even when an NBA record is on the line. Thompson breaking the single-game NBA 3-point record meant taking it from his teammate in Curry. But apparently, not only did Curry not mind seeing it happen, he was all about it.

As Thompson revealed to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater after the game against the Chicago Bulls, Curry told him to ‘go get it’ when referring to the record at halftime.

Klay Thompson said Steph Curry, the previous owner of the 3 record, told him at halftime ‘Go get it.’ Klay: “That just shows the unselfishness.” pic.twitter.com/uSJluOXEOh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2018

“Even before I went out for the second half, Steph looked at the box score and said ‘go get it’ and that just shows you the unselfishness that’s within him. Same with KD [Kevin Durant] and Draymond [Green] and DJ [Damian Jones]and everyone else that was out there on the floor trying to find me and get me good looks.” Thompson stated.

Klay Thompson’s Stellar Performance

Thompson lit it up from outside, connecting on 14-24 shots from beyond the arc. He also made 18-29 field goals in total, finishing the night with 52 total points. His record-breaking 3-pointer came with 4:53 left in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 113-69. Here’s a look at the record-breaking shot, which comes right after the two-minute mark, courtesy of the NBA.

We may be hard-pressed to find a shooting performance even remotely close to this one in the near future. Although, both Thompson and Curry are unbelievable shooters, so maybe they’ll find a way to put recreate this magic sooner than later.

