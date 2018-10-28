Patrick Mahomes Joins Tom Brady & Peyton Manning With Wild Start

Welcome to the company of the NFL’s most elite, Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had yet another huge performance, throwing for 303 yards and four touchdown passes in the team’s 30-23 victory over the Denver Broncos. After the Week 8 win, the Chiefs moved to 7-1 on the year and Mahomes achieved yet another incredible NFL feat.

This time, the second-year quarterback finds his name alongside Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. As FOX Sports revealed, Mahomes’ red-hot start makes him the third quarterback in history to throw 25 or more touchdown passes in the first eight games.

Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady (2007) and Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) as the only players in NFL history to throw 25+ pass TD in the first 8 games of a season. Manning & Brady both won MVP in each of those seasons 👀 pic.twitter.com/1NG4qsQXzU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 28, 2018

Favorite to Win NFL MVP Award

If history is any indication, then Mahomes should walk away with the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this season. While Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is putting up a solid fight, Mahomes is still the odds-on favorite to take home the hardware.

The most recent MVP odds came out just ahead of Sunday’s action and featured Mahomes at +150 with Gurley close behind at +200. Here’s a look at how the odds looked beyond those two, courtesy of BetOnline (h/t Odds Shark):

Drew Brees +500

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Tom Brady +1200

Philip Rivers +1400

Carson Wentz +2000

Jared Goff +2000

Kirk Cousins +3300

Matt Ryan +3300

After yet another four-touchdown performance, Mahomes is going to be tough to catch, even for Gurley.

