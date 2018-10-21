Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Is Mom to an Adorable Dog

Like the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has become a fan favorite, but the real star of the show could be Steel the pit bull. Steel has his own Instagram page with more than 7,000 followers. Steel’s page is an attempt to show the friendlier side of the breed.

“Just trying to show the world that all of my breed is not ‘mean and aggressive,'” Steel’s bio notes.

Matthews is listed as Steel’s mom, while Mahomes is listed as dad. Just when you thought the couple could not get any more likable, you notice Steel’s Instagram page. According to The Kansas City Star, Matthews runs the Instagram account for the pup. Mahomes gave Steel as a Valentine’s Day gift to Matthews two years ago as The Kansas City Star detailed.

A Valentine’s Day gift from Mahomes (aka “dad”) two years ago has turned into the couple’s good buddy. Matthews had Steel as a pup when she lived at home in Tyler, Texas, and Mahomes was in his final season at Texas Tech. They came to Kansas City after the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes Was Afraid of Dogs Before the Couple Got Steel

Mahomes has admitted to being afraid of dogs, but now it is hard for the couple to imagine their life without Steel.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

Steel’s Instagram is full of adorable photos like this one.

The couple have had Steel since he was a puppy as you can see from the photo below.

Steel has also been known to photo bomb Matthews from time to time.

As for Steel’s parents, they have been dating since their high school days in Texas. After a brief stint playing pro soccer in Iceland, Matthews now runs a personal training business in Kansas City. Mahomes noted that Matthews has been with him long before he was a star quarterback.

“She has been supportive of me in whatever I do even before I played quarterback in high school,” Mahomes explained to UT Tyler athletics. “She has been my No. 1 fan since the beginning. Her support means the world to me.”

After the Chiefs narrow loss to the Patriots, Matthews tried to cheer her “best friend” up as the photo below shows.

Matthews was quite the college athlete as well, playing soccer at UT Tyler. Her coach Stefani Webb described Matthews game.

“She is a natural goal-scorer,” Webb told UT Tyler. “She finds herself in the right position just about every time and I think her confidence is really soaring. We’ve played teams that man-to-man marked her and double-man marked her to try and limit her opportunities but she’s learned how to deal with that. She’s used to two, three or four bodies on her and now she’s starting to exploit that space and has great confidence about her.”

Whatever Mahomes and Matthews accomplish, Steel may be their biggest achievement.

