New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup Against the Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the red-hot Warriors tonight, who are coming off of a series of games that have seen a few of their guys break some insane three-point shooting records. Klay Thompson became the record holder for most three-pointers in a regular season game a few nights ago, and Steph Curry now has the most consecutive games with 5 or more threes.

Facing the Warriors is never an easy task, but a win against them right now will take a herculean effort.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, starter Elfrid Payton is out with an ankle injury, and MVP-Hopeful Anthony Davis is currently listed as a game-time decision with an elbow sprain.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says they will determine after shoot around tomorrow if forward Anthony Davis (elbow) will play against the Warriors. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 30, 2018

Before his injury, Davis was a powerhouse for the Pelicans averaging 27.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 4.8 APG and 3.8 BPG. The New Orleans team has dropped their last two games without him–against the Jazz and then the Nuggets–their only two losses of the season thus far.

If Davis doesn’t play tonight, his absence will certainly remain to be felt. But it may simply be a safety precaution–it’d be nice to compete against the Warriors, but as the Pelicans’ star player and a major key to both their offensive and defensive success, his long-term health is much more of a priority.

As the team heads to the Bay Area to face off against the Warriors as part of a grueling five-game road trip through the Western Conference, here’s what the Pel’s starting lineup and roster could look like without neither Payton nor Davis:

Pelicans Projected Starting Lineup Against the Nuggets

PG – Jrue Holiday

SG – Ian Clark

SF – E’Twaun Moore

PF – Nikola Mirotic

C – Jahlil Okafor

Pelicans Roster for Tonight

PG – Jrue Holiday, Tim Frazier

SG – Ian Clark, Frank Jackson

SF – E’Twaun Moore, Solomon Hill

PF – Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle

C – Jahlil Okafor, Cheick Diallo

Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore and Nikola Mirotic showed up in a big way against the Nuggets. All of them scored in double figures during some solid minutes for the Pelicans.

If Davis remains out for tonight, the entire team will have to step up to fill the gap against the indomitable Warriors.

READ NEXT: Why Can’t the Rockets Win?