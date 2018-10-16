LOOK: Warriors F Kevin Durant Epically Trolls Himself on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has now officially been on all sides of the trash talk. He’s been called a snake for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder, called Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum a snake and most recently, called himself a snake for whatever reason.

When Barstool Sports posted a photo on Instagram of a huge snake on a golf course, the Warriors forward responded in about the most perfect way. At the very least, he got out in front of the multiple fans who were likely about to tag him in the photo.

Courtesy of CBC Athletes:

Durant gets some praise for this since he was able to poke fun at himself, although it probably doesn’t change how Thunder fans are feeling about the 30-year-old.

Kevin Durant’s Interesting Offseason

Durant is already being linked to various teams prior to the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. While the year is set to get underway, it hasn’t changed the fact that most believe he’ll leave the Warriors after the year.

Arguably the most interesting rumblings came when Durant was linked to the New York Knicks by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Obviously, a lot can change over the span of a season, but at this point, it seems like the Knicks, among other teams, could be in the mix for the former MVP next offseason.

For good measure, Durant also drew a connection citing him potentially teaming up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. If Thunder fans weren’t mad at him before, seeing him sign with James and the Lakers would probably get the job done.

READ NEXT: Knicks Kevin Durant Rumors: Twitter Destroys Report of Future Move

