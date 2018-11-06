Conor McGregor on Mayweather’s MMA Debut: ‘Something Out of Rush Hour 5’

We all knew it wouldn’t be long before Conor McGregor would state his opinion on Floyd Mayweather’s agreement to take on up and coming kickboxing expert, Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 in his official MMA debut. The Notorious took to his Instagram account this morning to take some shots at Mayweather and his Japanese opponent, pulling no punches in mentioning their ethnicities. Check out the post for yourself, above.

There’s no denying that Conor McGregor has the personality to grace the main stage as either the protagonist or heel. He’s quickly become one of the most admired figures in combat sports not only for his performance in the ring but outside of the octagon as well.

Back in August of 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor faced off in the boxing ring, where Mayweather picked McGregor apart, tiring him out and winning by TKO in the tenth round. The fight itself was overall underwhelming but the build-up to the action is what drew in not only fans of boxing and mixed martial arts but casual fans of combat sports in general.

Both Mayweather and McGregor put on a show staging several open to the public press conferences where both parties would get the opportunity to clown one another. This is where McGregor’s now notorious “Who the ‘fook’ is this guy?” question became an international sensation and meme.

McGregor has since then continued this charade of attempting to publicly humiliate his opposition prior to stepping into the ring. However, McGregor’s last opponent in Khabib Nurmagomedov did not take Conor’s jokes about his religion, family, and country lightly. McGregor was humbled by his opponent in Khabib after being brutally pummeled and forced to submit in the fourth round of action of UFC 229.

Despite losing in UFC 229, McGregor believed that he would have the opportunity to take on his former nemesis in Floyd Mayweather in his MMA debut. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and Mayweather recently inked a deal to fight the undefeated 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa (4-0) in Japan’s prizefighting organization, RIZIN this upcoming New Year’s Eve.

With Conor disappointed that he won’t be fighting Floyd any time soon for another large payday, he took to social media to speak on his disdain of Mayweather’s decision to take on Nasukawa in his MMA debut with a caption reading,

“Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah

What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you ? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch. Fucking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair fucks to you mate. No lie. Fuck it.”

Alright, if you know McGregor for his outlandish personality this doesn’t sound as bad as it reads. But some could argue that the racial epithets referring to the Japanese-born Nasukawa as ‘Jackie Chan’ to be insensitive and an unnecessary remark. Not to mention calling the Japanese and African-American duo of Mayweather and Nasukawa ‘something out of Rush Hour 5’ a direct reference to their ethnicities of the two combatants as a direct racially-motivated insult.

Even in defeat, Conor McGregor continues to run his mouth, all in good fun and out of sheer competitive nature, of course. But will he ever learn his lesson to leave other fighter’s ethnic backgrounds out of his public spats? Maybe The Notorious didn’t learn his lesson following the beatdown Khabib gave him. Who knows.

In conclusion, catch Floyd Mayweather take on Tenshin Nasukawa in his MMA debut, December 31, 2018, at RIZIN 14 in Tokyo, Japan’s prized Saitama Super Arena.

