Dwight Howard to Undergo Gluteal Surgery to Alleviate Pain When He Sits

There’s no denying that it has been a pretty turbulent month for Dwight Howard. First, Dwight Howard is sidelined by a butt injury after showing flashes of his old self with the Washington Wizards, then he’s accused of threatening a transgender man for exposing their relations. Now, Howard will be forced to take a hiatus from his calling once again after undergoing gluteal surgery this Friday, November 30th.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Dwight Howard went on to make the decision to have surgery on his glutes after visiting a nerve doctor in Los Angeles. The procedure is to be carried out by surgeon and specialist, Dr. Robert Watkins and the recovery time is expected to take two to three months following the surgery. Fortunately, Howard’s return time could be a lot sooner than that if he’s able to rehabilitate efficiently.

Dwight Howard’s Early Season with the Washington Wizards

Dwight Howard has only played nine games with the Washington Wizards this season who currently have a record of 8-13. In those nine games, Howard has been able to average close to a double racking up 12.8 points per game on 62.3% shooting from the field while gathering 9.2 rebounds per game.

Without Howard in the Wizards lineup, the Wizards haven’t been able to come up with a cohesively-aligned defensive scheme to stop opposing teams from getting to the paint with ease. The Wizards are on the verge of imploding and the Wizards’ backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal have become the scapegoats for their team’s failures when in reality, if their team was fully intact, the ballclub would have better odds to become a dominant force in a semi-open for the taking Eastern Conference.

With all that’s been going on with Dwight Howard, the irony of him opting for surgery on his buttocks couldn’t have come at a worse time. But then again, we’re all hoping to see him return to dominant form and be that unstoppable inside presence he once was early in his career. With that said, get well soon Dwight, and prepare to prove your haters wrong.

