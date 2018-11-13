Gordon Hayward Reaches Out After Brutal Caris LeVert Injury

Gordon Hayward reached out to Caris LeVert this morning after the Nets player’s brutal leg injury last night, sending him well wishes and asking him to call if he needs support.

Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery! The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 13, 2018

Hayward is just now back from a similar injury that he sustained on the opening night of the 2017-2018 season. It was the most gruesome injury the league had seen in a while–until last night.

The video of the injury is hard to watch, but details on LeVert’s injury are promising. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s only a dislocated right foot, and he should return to play this season.

With only a dislocated right foot, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert is expected to return this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets further confirmed that the player will not need surgery, and his rehab will begin immediately. This is good news for the Nets, who were just beginning to gain momentum with the young player.

