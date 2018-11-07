Leonard Fournette Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Jaguars RB in Week 10?

The much-anticipated return of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may finally be here. While Fournette has been sidelined since suffering a setback to his hamstring injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets, the Jaguars have opted to play it safe with their young back. He’s missed the next four games and received an extra week of rest due to the bye.

On Wednesday, the team revealed that Fournette was expected to practice, going along with the original expectation that he’d return in Week 10.

Fournette’s return to the practice field is the first step towards playing this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been a tough stretch for the running back, team and even fantasy football players. The 23-year-old back has only seen limited action in two games this season before injuries sent him to the sidelines. Over that span, he’s totaled 20 carries for 71 yards with four catches for 19 yards.

There’s no question the Jaguars are thrilled to have the former No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft back, as they’ve now dropped four-straight games. Currently, the team is in a third-place tie in the AFC South with the Colts so the Week 10 matchup will be a big one.

Let’s take a look at whether Fournette is a fantasy football start or sit this week, and we’ll update this post as additional information is released.

Should You Start or Sit Leonard Fournette in Week 10?

While I’m somewhat terrified of a potential setback for the talented back, I can’t envision a world where the Jaguars put Fournette on the field if he’s not actually 100 percent. And yes, I’ve said that before, but that’s a big reason why he hasn’t even been close to returning in previous weeks.

Although Fournette’s health will always be somewhat of a concern until he gets a few games under his belt this season, we have to make decisions based off the information we have. If Fournette goes, he’ll likely be eased back into the mix, with Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon seeing some work as well. This may negatively impact his production a bit, but the Jaguars are a run-first offense, and that’s a major benefit to fantasy players.

The matchup with the Colts is a solid one and undoubtedly a spot which will push towards Fournette being in the mix as a fantasy starter. On the season, they’ve allowed the No. 14 most rushing yards per game (109.9) while giving up 60 receptions for 459 yards to opposing running backs. That all bodes well for Fournette, but the one area of concern is that the Colts have only allowed four total touchdowns to the position.

Simply put, the Jaguars need a win and if healthy, utilizing Fournette is their best way to get one. I think you have to start him (if he’s cleared) in all leagues with 12 teams or more and he’s certainly in the mix in 10-team leagues unless you have two other incredibly strong starters.

