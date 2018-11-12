New Orleans Injury Update: Will Nikola Mirotic Play Against the Raptors?

After missing Saturday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury, Nikola Mirotic is probable to play in tonight’s tough matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

#Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry says Elfrid Payton remains questionable but leaning towards not playing against Toronto. He says Nikola Mirotic is probable to play tonight but it will depend on how he feels after shootaround. — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) November 12, 2018

The Pelicans will certainly benefit from having him back in their starting lineup, though they’ll be missing point guard Elfrid Payton for the eighth-straight game.

Mirotic has been a massive producer for the team, scoring 20.6 points per game and grabbing 11.7 rebounds, stats that so closely mimic star player and MVP candidate Anthony Davis’s numbers that it’s safe to say this team has a scary backcourt advantage.

It’ll be a great game tonight. The two teams will face off at 7:30 pm EST.

