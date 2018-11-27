Russell Westbrook Follows Bradley Beal on Instagram, Thunder Fans Love It

Let the Bradley Beal trade speculation run wild as the most recent fun comes in the form of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Thunder are an unlikely destination for the Washington Wizards guard, that didn’t keep things from getting a little crazy this past week. Beal has been linked to a variety of teams and is expected to draw a strong trade market.
And while it hadn’t seemed as though the Thunder were in the mix, when your star player, who follows just 1,130 people on Instagram (compared to his 11.5 million followers) makes this move, it grabs attention. Shortly after the trade rumors picked up steam, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook followed Beal on Instagram.
Obviously, this doesn’t mean the Thunder are set to go all-in on acquiring Beal to pair up with Westbrook and Paul George. For what it’s worth, Westbrook has only followed two other people since that point, but also followed Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet recently it seems.
Thunder Fans All for It, but It’s (Sort of) Shut Down
While the idea of Beal teaming up with Westbrook, George and big man Steven Adams is fun, one tweet exchange on that same thread may sum up the situation best. In short, the Thunder may have a tough time creating a package strong enough to compete with other offers.
And then things took somewhat of a turn and there were some realistic options, and a level of optimism from fans who aren’t willing to throw in the towel on the idea of this happening.
As exciting as trade speculation is, there hasn’t been much that has linked the Thunder as a destination for Beal. Then again, it’s not wrong to say that we shouldn’t doubt Sam Presti, who’s made a few head-turning deals and moves over his tenure as the team’s general manager.
