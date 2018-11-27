Russell Westbrook Follows Bradley Beal on Instagram, Thunder Fans Love It

Let the Bradley Beal trade speculation run wild as the most recent fun comes in the form of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Thunder are an unlikely destination for the Washington Wizards guard, that didn’t keep things from getting a little crazy this past week. Beal has been linked to a variety of teams and is expected to draw a strong trade market.

And while it hadn’t seemed as though the Thunder were in the mix, when your star player, who follows just 1,130 people on Instagram (compared to his 11.5 million followers) makes this move, it grabs attention. Shortly after the trade rumors picked up steam, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook followed Beal on Instagram.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean the Thunder are set to go all-in on acquiring Beal to pair up with Westbrook and Paul George. For what it’s worth, Westbrook has only followed two other people since that point, but also followed Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet recently it seems.

Thunder Fans All for It, but It’s (Sort of) Shut Down

While the idea of Beal teaming up with Westbrook, George and big man Steven Adams is fun, one tweet exchange on that same thread may sum up the situation best. In short, the Thunder may have a tough time creating a package strong enough to compete with other offers.

Schroder + Abrines + pick(s) is pretty much the only deal that works. It works financially, though I'm sure Washington would get way better offers. — Corey DeMoss (@CoreyDeMoss) November 20, 2018

And then things took somewhat of a turn and there were some realistic options, and a level of optimism from fans who aren’t willing to throw in the towel on the idea of this happening.

Crazy thing is I was actually doing a few trade scenarios earlier and OKC could come up with a package of Schroeder & Roberson and a 1st for Beal and salaries would match. Not very appealing for Wizards but it is possible. — Big Slime (@SheWantMo_Joe) November 20, 2018

Schroeder, Roberson, Ferguson, 1st

BAM — skol shit (6-4-1) (@mushy_banana28) November 21, 2018

Don’t ever doubt Sam Presti he’s the 2nd best when it comes to trades — Daniel R Gonźalez (11-8) (@JabronyLin) November 21, 2018

As exciting as trade speculation is, there hasn’t been much that has linked the Thunder as a destination for Beal. Then again, it’s not wrong to say that we shouldn’t doubt Sam Presti, who’s made a few head-turning deals and moves over his tenure as the team’s general manager.

