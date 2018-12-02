WATCH: Jalen Hurts & Injured Tua Tagovailoa Share Moment After Late TD vs. Georgia

In a moment that was nothing short of a storybook ending, Alabama Crimson Tide backup quarterback Jalen Hurts’ number was called in the SEC Championship Game. With the team trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Hurts stepped in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led two touchdown drives to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28.

After the go-ahead touchdown with just over one minute left, a 15-yard run by Hurts, Tagovailoa was one of the first off the sidelines to meet Hurts and celebrate.

Jalen Hurts scores a go-ahead touchdown with Tua Tagovailoa cheering him on. You simply cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/ngRf95vtL8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

And if that moment wasn’t enough for you, then as CBS Sports also showed, the two quarterbacks embracing on the sideline after should get the job done.

What an incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/bvX80tkrzG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

It was an incredible ending as Hurts led a comeback similar to how Tagovailoa did back in the National Championship game last season. Although each moment was different in its own way, it’s unique to see a bond between two competitors that looks like this. It’s apparent that to both players, the most important thing is winning, and that’s unlikely to change.

Alabama’s Comeback and Hurts’ Performance

To say this comeback from Alabama was surprising would be more than a bit of an understatement. Georgia seemed to have control of the game for the bulk of it, as they didn’t trail until Hurts’ go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 left on the clock. After first going up 7-0, they jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

The Crimson Tide used a 21-7 second-half rally to complete the comeback behind Hurts. Tagovailoa dealt with some struggles in this game, completing 10-of-25 passes for 164 yards and totaling -21 rushing yards. Hurts looked poised and under control when taking over, completing 7-of-9 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards and the aforementioned game-winning score.

