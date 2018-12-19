Royal Rumble 2019: The Male Entrants You Need to Know

The 2019 Royal Rumble is right around the corner.

The top, mid, and even bottom Superstars from all of WWE’s brands will compete in one of the biggest bouts of the year. We already know who the 30th entrant in this match will be due to the results of 2018’s Mixed Match Challenge Finals. As the weeks before the PPV progress, we’ll learn about all the main personalities who’ll vie for a Universal or WWE Championship opportunity. And the main way to do that is by competing in the most important battle royal in all of wrestling. Who will end up booking their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 35?

Before that question gets answered, let’s take a look at the men who have announced their participation for the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

Raw

– Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Live

– R-Truth (Coming in at #30)

NXT

– To be announced…

Surprises

– To be announced…