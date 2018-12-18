WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Matches & Predictions

Once 2019 rolls in, the WWE landscape will change in a big way all over again.

That’s because the biggest battle royal in all of professional wrestling kicks off at the start of the year – the Royal Rumble. 30 men and 30 women will compete in their respective matches in order to earn a major championship opportunity at WrestleMania 35. The titles that will clearly be contested for are the Universal, WWE, Raw Women’s, and SmackDown Women’s championships. Several marquee bouts will be fought for each of those prized titles on the very same evening that two Royal Rumble matches take place. The results that transpire during this PPV will most certainly influence the match card for WrestleMania 35.

But for now, let’s focus on the 2019 Royal Rumble. Here’s my thoughts on who I think will prevail at the first major WWE event of the year.

Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I’m sure you’ve noticed that I’ve been riding hard for Raw’s “Monster Among Men” for a while now. The last time he got a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, I figured he’d finally best Paul Heyman’s most valuable client. Shockingly, Lesnar didn’t even break a sweat as he F5’d Strowman multiple times and defeated him in the span of three-minutes.

I couldn’t believe that Strowman was treated like a worthless jobber instead of the world destroyer he’s been built up into. Strowman moved away from Lesnar for a while to contend with Corbin. Thankfully, he’s finally gotten past such an overwhelming annoyance. Now he’s getting yet another title shot at Lesnar and his Universal Championship.

I know I sound like a broken record, but I’m going to place all my bets on Strowman once again. Why do I feel this way, you ask? Well first off, Lesnar is set to take on UFC Light Heavyweight/Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier real soon. Lesnar’s focus clearly isn’t on wrestling these days, so I figure he’s going to want to get rid of that red distraction around his waist.

The only title he truly cares about is the one that his next MMA challenger currently holds. On another note, I feel like grand plans for ‘Mania 35 are being made with Strowman heavily in the mix. My money’s on him walking into the Grandaddy of ‘Em All with the Universal Championship against the winner of the Royal Rumble (more on that later). This won’t be another squash match, but it may just go the length of one. Expect a brief, explosive brawl between both monsters that ends with Strowman’s hand getting raised.