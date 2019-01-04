Mirjam Poterbin, Luka Doncic’s Mother, Shows Some Love for Her Son

Mirjam Poterbin, Luka Doncic’s mother, made headlines in June when she drew the eye of Warriors player Andre Iguodala.

On June 21, after Poterbin was seen with her son at the NBA draft, Iguedala tweeted, “Moms decent!!!”

Poterbin’s internet presence has only grown since then; she now boasts 32,000 followers on her Instagram, which still revolves largely around her support for Doncic.

Here’s what you need to know about Poterbin:

Poterbin Attends Many of Doncic’s Games, & Often Shares Love-Filled Posts for Him on Instagram

Poterbin’s Instagram is filled with words of support, pride, and love for her son, who has quickly risen to become one of the top players of the NBA, regardless of his rookie status.

To EuroHoops in January 2018, Poterbin said of her son, “I have a great relationship with Luka. Even though he is 18 years old, he is making his own decisions, by himself. I’m just here whenever he needs me. We talk sometimes but in the end he makes his own decisions, and I have to say that, until today, he has made all the right decisions. Our relationship is very good because he has his own life, I have my own life, but we help each other as much as we can.”

On November 18, Poterbin showed love for her son after his monster open to the NBA by reposting a Dallas Mavericks Instagram, adding, “Dončić has now scored 292 points through his first 15 career games, marking the most by a teenager through his first 15 games in NBA history!!!!! Have. Yourself. A. Game. 👏👏👏”

On the day that he signed with the Mavericks, Poterbin shared a photo of him with the caption, “Congratulations to my son!!!! I couldn’t be more proud of you!!!😍🏀👏🏻Your dreams are coming true!!!”

Poterbin has also attended many awards ceremonies in Slovenia, where the family hails from. In one such occasion, Poterbin posted a photo with the caption, “Thanks to my son who gave me the opportunity to take the awards in his name❤️My🌎 #thanks @thelie_by_jpzfor beautiful dress🙈”

Poterbin Is a Former Dancer & Model Who Now Owns a Beauty Shop

When she’s not cheering her son on in the NBA, Poterbin has a busy life of her own running a beauty shop. Previously, Poterbin was a hurdler and dancer, according to SLAM, and Doncic’s father played professional baseball in Europe.

Little is known of Sasa Doncic, Doncic’s father, but Poterbin told SLAM that Doncic’s whole life was “ball, ball, ball,” and she even put up a miniature hoop in his bedroom that he used constantly.

Throughout it all, Poterbin remains his number one fan. On Friday, she posted a video celebrating Doncic’s achievement of being named the Kia Rookie of the Month. Poterbin captioned it simply: “👏🏻❤️🏆”