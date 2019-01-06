Tori Foles, Nick’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Foles and wife, Tori Foles, continue to be an inspiration to so many people. Nick went from being the backup quarterback to leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title.

The spotlight has allowed many fans to get to know Tori, who has battled Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Nick dedicated an entire chapter in his new book “Believe It” to Tori’s health challenges. Nick told reporters before the Super Bowl that the couple did not enjoy a traditional wedding (via CNN).

It’s crazy, we spent a whole month at the Mayo Clinic. We got engaged at the Mayo Clinic, we got married at a courthouse two months later because we knew we were in for a run. We’ve never had a wedding ceremony, we’ve never had a honeymoon, but … just to see her strength, and to see her determination and her health continue to improve … it’s amazing. It gives me strength because I know she deals with it every single day. I’m grateful that I get to go on this life journey with her.

Nick met his wife during their time as student-athletes at Arizona. Tori was a setter on the Arizona volleyball team, and is originally from Brea, California.

Learn more about Nick’s two biggest fans, Tori and Lily.

1. Nick Transferred From Michigan State to Arizona Where He Met Tori

Nick started college at Michigan State, but decided to transfer to Arizona. Nick was playing behind Kirk Cousins during his time in East Lansing. The decision to transfer to Arizona not only brought him more playing time, but would connect Nick with his future wife.

Tori was a volleyball player at Arizona, and the two met as student-athletes in Tucson. The two remained friends during college but did not start dating until after school. Nick explained what changed with their relationship in an interview with the Press of Atlantic City.

We didn’t date in college, but we were in the same group of friends and we became really good friends. It was one of those things where at some point the good Lord took the shades off both our eyes, and we just started talking and it grew into something that was always there, but we never knew it. It’s crazy. I couldn’t be more happy. It was perfect timing. She’s honestly my best friend and always very supportive of everything I do.

2. During the Super Bowl LII Media Day, Nick Became Emotional When Discussing His Daughter, & Explained Lily Gives Him “Extra Juice” to Work Hard”

Nick Foles tears up when talking about playing well for his daughter and setting an example pic.twitter.com/4ctCQj2FsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Nick became emotional when discussing his perspective as a father during Super Bowl media day.

That’s the most important thing when I get to — you know when I get to think about this journey and everything. I get home and I get to see her. And I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife in her. Just in her face and in her mannerisms. That’s what it’s about. I know that every time I step onto the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some day when she looks and wants to see what her daddy was and what he did. That gives you a little extra juice to go out here…I know she’s going to grow up, and I want her to be proud of her daddy.

Nick went on to explain his daughter loves him regardless of what happens on the football field. The quarterback noted having his wife and daughter attend Super Bowl 52 will be “the greatest thing ever.”

Tori’s family has also been in the sports spotlight thanks to her brother, Evan Moore, who spent five seasons as an NFL tight endd. Evan spent time with the Seahawks, Browns and Eagles.

Evan’s best season came with the Browns in 2011 when he had 34 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Both Tori and Nick were outnumbered by siblings as Tori had two older brothers while Nick had two sisters.

3. The Couple Got Engaged at the Mayo Clinic Where Tori Was Being Treated for Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) & Lyme Disease

Things have not been easy for the couple as Tori was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and later Lyme disease. According to UPI.com, the couple got engaged at the Mayo Clinic in 2013 during the month Tori was getting treatment.

Two months later the two got married at the courthouse with little fanfare. Nick spoke with UPI.com about their decision to get married while Tori was undergoing treatment.

We knew we were in for a run. We didn’t know when we would get married. We never had a wedding ceremony. We never had a honeymoon. Just the journey we’ve gone on and gone through this and just to see her strength and to see her determination and to see her health continue to improve…And she still deals with it. It’s amazing. It gives me strength because I knows she deals with it every single day.

4. Tori & Nick Have Leaned on Their Faith Through the Hard Times

Both Tori and Nick have been vocal about their faith centering them through the challenges that have come their way. Tori opened up about her illness on a faith-based website called The Increase Women.

Aside from our life together, I have had my trials that have now become “our” trials, but I am certain that they have brought us closer to God and enabled me to share with others what I am learning. Most importantly, not to make my life look perfect, but to open up about how hardship can be a blessing if we take the right perspective.

According to The Kansas City Star, Nick was close to retiring after losing his starting spot to Case Keenum while playing for the Rams. Nick explained to The Kansas City Star he made the decision to continue his football career after praying with Tori.

I talked a lot to my wife and I remember just saying a prayer. I literally said a prayer and then … my heart said go back. At that moment, it was going to back to play for coach Reid, and when I did, you know, I am a better person because of that decision…I leaned on my wife. I leaned on my family, I leaned on my faith in those moments and I’m very grateful for the decision I did and we made it together.

The decision paid off as Nick would eventually find his way back to the Eagles where he led the team to Super Bowl LII after Carson Wentz was lost for the season.

5. After the Super Bowl, Tori & Nick Spent the Offseason Raising Awareness for POTS

Tori and Nick utilized the platform created by the Eagles big Super Bowl win to raise awareness for POTS. The couple spoke at the Dysautonomia International conference. Tori elaborated on the frustration of being initially misdiagnosed.

“My heart rate went up by about 40 bpm,” Tori said at the conference per CNN. “BINGO. If your heart rate is increasing by more than 30 bpm upon standing, then you have POTS and your autonomic nervous system is not regulating things. It took 1 minute to figure out. It makes me mad just talking about it…People were getting misdiagnosed for 10 years, 20 years, it was horrible. And it wasn’t just one or two people, it was pretty much everyone.”