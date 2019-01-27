Patrick Mahomes Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Cheers Him on at Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes would have preferred to be playing next Sunday, but the Chiefs quarterback seems to be in good spirits with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, by his side at the Pro Bowl. Mahomes is playing with the AFC squad in Orlando, and Matthews is there cheering him on along with his mother, Randi Martin. Matthews has been posting photos on Instagram throughout Pro Bowl week.

“Mahomes Crew, missing Jack❤️ #probowl2019 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews posted referring to Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes.

After the Chiefs overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship, Matthews posted a video of her embracing Mahomes after the difficult loss.

“You’re the best in my eyes and that will never change ❤️💛 #MVP,” Matthews posted.

Here’s a look at the Instagram video Matthews posted after the game.

Tom Brady Offered Patrick Mahomes Words of Encouragement After AFC Championship

Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2019

Matthews is not the only one who tried to encourage Mahomes. In the midst of celebrating another Super Bowl appearance, Brady made it a point to find Mahomes after the AFC Championship. During an ESPN interview, Mahomes detailed what Brady said to him after the game (via Kansas City Star).

I think it was a little bit of both. It was such a great game with so many emotions where it was going back and forth at the end. He just came up to me and was kind of giving me, saying, ‘Good game,’ and everything like that. I mean, he was in my place. He was young. He got to win the Super Bowl in his first year with you (Bruschi) and everybody and so he understands that, I mean, time it flies by and ‘make sure to put in the work. ‘And I think he saw that I’ve put in the work to be in those situations.

Brittany Matthews Runs a Personal Training Business

Matthews runs a personal training business in the Kansas City area. She admitted that she did not make it to the gym right after the Chiefs loss to the Patriots, but still offered a few workout tips for those that did.

“If you got into the gym today and you were apart of chiefs kingdom yesterday, I applaud you👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Me…not so much but here’s a lovely few lower body exercises for yaaa🤩🍑 8-12 reps 3-4 sets. Save it for your next leg day and of course share with me how you love it☺️ Outfit: @lululemon Shoes: @adidas,” Matthews posted.

Matthews asked for some gym recommendations in the Orlando area. Later in the week, she posted a photo from the gym noting how excited she was to see the sun.

“Just growing the gunsss💪🏼💪🏼. Save for a later and definitely give these a go💯. 8-12 reps 3-4 sets •••••Guys, I have never been so happy to see the sun here in Orlando🤩☀️,” Matthews noted.

Mahomes and Matthews are hoping they are making a trip to the Super Bowl rather than the Pro Bowl next year.