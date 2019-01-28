Patrick Mahomes Silences Doubters With Post-Pro Bowl Message

In one of the least surprising moments from the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named one of the MVPs. After a season in which Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and was arguably the best player in the league, adding another accomplishment to the season was almost expected.

Regardless, it was a strong performance and after the game, Mahomes took note of an interesting photo posted by the Chicago Bears Twitter account. It featured the Chiefs signal-caller with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The three players were all selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Mahomes responded with a few words for those who doubted the strength of their quarterback class.

They said we had a bad Qb draft class! 2 years later… @Mtrubisky10 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/qaasy0XrOd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 27, 2019

It’s hard to argue with Mahomes’ point here, as the three quarterbacks all impressed this season and each of their teams made it to the playoffs. Even beyond that, the Chiefs (12-4), Bears (12-4) and Texans (11-5) all won their divisions as well.

Patrick Mahomes’ Pro Bowl Performance

Although the Pro Bowl isn’t exactly the place to dive too far into stats, Mahomes finished the game by completing 7-of-14 passes for 156 yards (most of the game) along with one touchdown. Watson was a close second in passing, throwing for 128 yards with one score as well, but did throw an interception.

The AFC ran away with this game behind the play of the quarterbacks, winning 26-7 while the only touchdown on the NFC side came when Dak Prescott linked up with Austin Hooper in the fourth quarter. AFC quarterbacks also racked up 362 passing yards compared to just 101 for their opponent.

Patrick Mahomes Wraps 2018 Season With MVP Resume

While the Chiefs quarterback took home the hardware at the Pro Bowl, he deserves to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award for the full season also. Mahomes completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards and the aforementioned 50 touchdowns. Of the 580 passes he threw, only 12 of them were intercepted.

For good measure, Mahomes tacked on 272 rushing yards and two additional scores, but his impressive first season as a starter was impressive beyond just personal numbers. The Chiefs had a great regular season and were an overtime loss away from playing in the Super Bowl. Their season ended in unfortunate fashion in the AFC Championship Game when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots picked up an overtime victory.

In the loss, Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t even get the opportunity to score thanks to Brady’s impressive drive to end the game. It’s a safe bet that we’ll see plenty more of the 23-year-old quarterback in the playoffs moving forward in his career.

