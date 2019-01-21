Rockets Roster & Lineup vs. Sixers; Latest on Kenneth Faried Status

As the Houston Rockets continue to battle through the various injuries that have taken over the roster, there may be help on the way. After the Brooklyn Nets bought Kenneth Faried out of his contract, the expectation is that he’ll sign with the Rockets after clearing waivers. But there’s one catch, and it may impact the team’s roster for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Faried is set to clear waivers at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, just three hours prior to the Rockets’ game against the Sixers. As of now, Houston hasn’t made a roster move in order to clear up space for the 6-foot-8 forward. Since they’ll need to make a decision in order to get him signed prior to the game (assuming they want him to suit up), then someone will be waived/released.

With that said, there is a positive outlook on the situation at this point, and we’re going to take a look at the latest on Faried and the Rockets roster against the Sixers.

Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Sixers

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Nene Hilario Kenneth Faried Marquese Chriss Power Forward P.J. Tucker Gary Clark Small Forward Eric Gordon James Ennis James Nunnally Shooting Guard Austin Rivers Gerald Green Point Guard James Harden Brandon Knight Vincent Edwards

The rumblings ahead of the expected move have pointed to Houston possibly waiving James Nunnally, who was recently signed to a 10-day contract. This means they will still hold onto Carmelo Anthony, with the hope to strike a deal and get something back in exchange for him.

Regardless, it seems the expectation is that Faried will make his debut for the Rockets against Philadelphia, but I’d expect he comes off the bench.

Status note: Kenneth Faried expected to be available to make Rockets debut Monday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) January 21, 2019

Due to the matchup with Sixers big man Joel Embiid (currently questionable), it would make sense for Houston to start Nene Hilario and for Faried to potentially try his hand at guarding him after. This also allows P.J. Tucker to shift back to power forward and provides him a far better matchup than one with another 7-foot center.

Decision on Handling of Roster With Faried Signing

The Rockets obviously need to clear the roster spot immediately ahead of Monday’s game, and ESPN’s Bobby Marks previously revealed that the easiest route would be Nunnally’s release. This stems from the fact that he can be released without having to clear waivers.

The cleanest solution to the Rockets clearing a roster spot without a trade is releasing James Nunnally five days early from his 10-Day contract. The contract signed on Jan. 16 is set to expire on Fri. Jan. 25. Nunnally would not need to be waived. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 19, 2019

If the Rockets wanted to go another route, then they would have to swing a trade prior to the signing. Whether that trade included Anthony or not, it’s the fastest way to get Faried on the roster and add much-needed depth moving forward. Considering center Clint Capela is out likely through the All-Star break (and possibly longer) the Faried signing is a major need.

