Sixers Roster & Lineup vs. Spurs; Latest on Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a few various injuries across the roster, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. On Wednesday, the Sixers welcome the San Antonio Spurs for a nationally-televised matchup as they continue a brutal stretch of tough games.

After facing the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, this matchup with the Spurs marks Philadelphia’s final home game before a four-game road stretch. While the Sixers have won four of their last five, the road ahead only gets tougher, and the status of both Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler remains up in the air Wednesday.

We’re going to evaluate the Sixers roster and starting lineup against the Spurs while also checking out the latest on Simmons and Butler.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Joel Embiid Mike Muscala Amir Johnson Power Forward Wilson Chandler Jonah Bolden Small Forward Jimmy Butler (Q) Corey Brewer Shooting Guard JJ Redick Landry Shamet Furkan Korkmaz Point Guard Ben Simmons (Q) T.J. McConnell

If Butler is unable to go, it could mean Corey Brewer starting again, who stepped in last game to defend James Harden. On the other hand, if the Sixers would prefer more of an offensive spark, then either Furkan Korkmaz or Landry Shamet would likely get the nod. Both players are solid outside shooters and would provide floor spacing for Joel Embiid inside.

As far as Simmons goes, his absence would result in T.J. McConnell receiving heavy minutes, as he doesn’t technically have a backup. It’s likely Shamet or Butler (if playing) would see some time at point guard as well. If Butler winds up running the point, Wilson Chandler could shift to small forward, allowing either Mike Muscala or Jonah Bolden to see extended time at the four.

Latest on Status of Ben Simmons & Jimmy Butler

If you’ve tracked the Sixers and their injury reports over the past few games, it’s become apparent that they’re in no rush to update the status of players prior to tip. In turn, this could certainly mean having to wait until minutes before the scheduled start to find out whether both Simmons and Butler are playing.

While the two players are listed as questionable, Dave Uram KYW News Radio shows that Simmons did not practice Tuesday while dealing with an upper respiratory infection. On a positive note, Butler (sprained wrist) returned to practice.

Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons are questionable for tomorrow night’s game #Sixers #Spurs pic.twitter.com/2CbiQQmY2r — Dave Uram (@MrUram) January 22, 2019

We’ll update this post as the game gets closer, but Butler did miss last game due to the injury, so it’ll be interesting to see if the day off was enough for him to return to action. As for Simmons, he played through an illness previously, so there’s a good chance he does suit up.

READ NEXT: Sixers Trade Talk: 3 Potential Markelle Fultz Deals