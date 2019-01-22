Super Bowl Prop Bets 2019: Wildest Options for Patriots vs. Rams

With the 2019 Super Bowl set, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams gear up for a potentially high-scoring matchup. While much of the talk to this point from a betting perspective has been on the constantly-moving spread and odds, the prop bets are now picking up steam.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, prop bets are one of the most intriguing options to dive into, and this year specifically there are quite a few that jump out. But before diving into the potential best prop bets on the big game, we’re going to check out some of the most unique and interesting options on the board.

Odds Shark released a full rundown of the latest Super Bowl prop bets and of the huge number first released, here’s a few that likely left fans scratching their heads.

Most Unique Super Bowl 53 Prop Bets

*Note: All odds and betting information courtesy of Odds Shark

Gladys Knight Wear Skirt, Dress or Gown During National Anthem?

Yes -175

No +135

As we’ve become accustomed to, a large number of Super Bowl prop bets have nothing to do with the actual game, but the action before, after and during it. Gladys Knight’s attire for the national anthem is apparently grabbing attention. And for what it’s worth, if you’re buying into her wearing one of the three options above, it’s going to come with some added risk due to the odds.

Will Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than Knight’s National Anthem?

Yes -110

No -130

This is a pretty wild prop, largely due to the fact that you’ll have to time the national anthem first (or get the official length) and then closely monitor each scoring drive. Personally, I’d recommend avoiding this prop.

Total Donald Trump Tweets on February 3

Over 6 (-120)

Under 6 (-120)

On the one side, if Donald Trump gets on a roll with the tweets, then this could clear the over with ease. On the opposite side, there’s a chance he either doesn’t chime in (somewhat unlikely) or opts to hammer home one or two points and then let it ride from there.

Color of Liquid Poured on Game-Winning Coach

Lime/green/yellow +225

Orange +300

Blue +375

Red +400

Clear/water +400

Purple +1000

Yeah, good luck here. There’s simply no advice that can be given on this unless you have some type of inside information on the Gatorade color.

Will Either Kicker Hit Upright or Crossbar on Missed FG or Extra Point?

Yes +375

No -605

If it helps, I Googled “kicks hitting upright in Super Bowl history.” Not surprisingly, it wasn’t a whole lot of help and there’s a good chance I’ll probably avoid this one. With the ball needing to literally hit a narrow 30-foot area as opposed to going anywhere else, this doesn’t seem like a profitable option.

Will Chick-Fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Be Open for Super Bowl?

Yes +575

No -1100

The Chick-Fil-A prop bet had my attention early on, but it got even more interesting after a recent report from Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland. As he revealed, the popular chicken sandwich chain will not have its location open. Unless there’s something unforeseen here, it’s likely that this prop bets pulled off the board sooner than later.

How Many Commercials Will Run During Super Bowl?

Over 96 (-120)

Under 96 (-120)

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Dating Model & Actress Christen Harper?